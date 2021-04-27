The Brand New Beyond Burger® Launches at Grocery Stores Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- The meatiest, juiciest burger yet features mouthwatering taste and even stronger nutritional wins with 35% less fat and saturated fat, and fewer calories than 80/20 beef



The new iteration will be available in a 2-pack, the first-ever value 4-pack and a 1lb. Beyond Beef® pack

Beyond Burger mobile pop-ups in select cities across the U.S. will offer consumers an exclusive first taste before it officially hits store shelves

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that the highly-anticipated new version of its iconic Beyond Burger® will arrive in grocery stores nationwide beginning the week of May 3rd. The latest and greatest Beyond Burger, which offers impressive advancements in taste and nutrition, will be sold in a 2-pack, the brand’s first-ever value 4-pack (MSRP: $9.99) and a 1lb. Beyond Beef® pack.

“We are continuously working on understanding beef flavor at a deeper level to ensure our plant-based beef platform delivers a delicious and satisfying sensory experience. The new Beyond Burger’s rich flavor profile resembles that of ground beef, and extensive testing with our consumers validated this new flavor direction with likeability scoring on-par with 80/20 ground beef burgers,” said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat.

In addition to its irresistible taste, the new Beyond Burger delivers strong nutritional benefits such as:

35% less fat than 80/20 ground beef

35% less saturated fat than 80/20 ground beef

Fewer calories and no cholesterol compared to 80/20 ground beef

B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef

“The launch of the latest Beyond Burger iteration is another strong step forward in providing consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meat that is better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO. “It is my hope that these meaningful advances in taste and nutrition, using only non-GMO plant-based ingredients, will delight existing consumers and invite others to join us in Going Beyond.”

The Beyond Burger: A Global Sizzling Sensation

The company introduced the Beyond Burger in 2016, revolutionizing the category as the first plant-based burger designed to look, cook and taste like animal meat and sold in the meat case. The Beyond Burger has since become a ubiquitous symbol for the future of food innovation and is available at approximately 28,000 retail locations across the US and in more than 80 countries globally. As demand for plant-based meat has grown, consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear: according to the latest data, the Beyond Burger is the #1 selling plant-based burger at grocery stores1 and Beyond Meat is the #1 selling plant-based meat brand in the refrigerated category at grocery stores1 and across total foodservice2.

Advancing Human Health Through Rapid & Relentless Innovation

The roll out of the latest Beyond Burger iteration comes as part of Beyond Meat’s rapid and relentless innovation efforts to meet consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat made without GMOs. Beyond Meat recently announced the establishment of the Plant-Based Diet Initiative Fund at the Stanford University School of Medicine to create a repository of cutting-edge research that will help drive and inform additional breakthrough product innovation to advance human health. In a previous clinical study that was conducted at Stanford University and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat.

Meat with a Lighter Environmental Footprint

In addition to the proven health benefits of plant-based meat, the University of Michigan’s 2018 LCA showed that the original Beyond Burger, compared to producing a ¼ lb. standard 80/20 beef burger, has 99% less impact on water scarcity, 93% less impact on land use, requires 46% less energy and generates 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Exclusive Early Access in A City Near You

Fans throughout the country can get a sneak peek and be among the very first to taste the new Beyond Burger for free before it enters stores by visiting one of the exclusive mobile pop-ups on Saturday, May 1st and Sunday, May 2nd from 11am to 5pm3, while supplies last, at:

Atlanta (Piedmont Park (Greystone), 400 Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30309)

Chicago (Pioneer Court, 401 Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611)

Dallas (Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201)

Los Angeles (The Brig, 1525 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291)

Miami (LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127)

New York City (Barclay’s Center, 620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217)

Those unable to visit one of the Beyond Burger pop-ups can go to their local grocery store to pick up the new Beyond Burger starting the week of May 3rd and Beyond Beef will be available in-stores later this summer. Starting in June, Beyond Meat plans to introduce the new 3.0 recipe at its U.S. foodservice partner locations. Later this year, the company plans to expand its Beyond Burger platform by introducing a second Beyond Burger patty option with half the saturated fat of 80/20 beef to offer even greater choice in nutritional options for consumers.

Visit Beyond Meat’s store locator to find the new Beyond Burger and other Beyond Meat products at a store near you.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2021 as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

