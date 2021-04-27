Verizon launches Small Business Days ahead of National Small Business Week

/EIN News/ -- Up to $1,000 off a 5G phone when you switch and trade-in



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Small Business Week, Verizon Business is helping small business customers get the technology and tools they need to jumpstart their mobile communications, connectivity and security, including offers worth up to $1,000 in value.

Beginning April 29th and extending through May 7th, Verizon small business specialists will provide complimentary tech evaluations, waived fees, a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet starting as low as $69/month and special discounts like up to $1,000 off a select new 5G phone with number transfer and select trade-in.

“Throughout the pandemic, we've seen our small business customers reimagine the way their businesses use technology, and revolutionize the way they work with customers, partners and employees," said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Our Small Business Days offers and personalized technology solutions are designed to empower all small businesses, improving their customer experiences, and driving their businesses forward.”

With Small Business Days , Verizon Business is committed to helping small businesses grow and recover. According to the Verizon 5G Business Report, nearly seven in 10 decision-makers (69%) believe 5G will help their company overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Verizon's 5G network is built right, with the coverage of 5G Nationwide in over 2700 cities and the performance of 5G Ultra Wideband, available in parts of more than 70 cities, providing opportunities to support a variety of commercial and industrial applications for businesses of all sizes. In addition to its 5G mobility solutions, Verizon Business offers 5G Business Internet, providing broadband connectivity, in parts of 24 cities and 5G Edge, Verizon's mobile edge compute platform, in parts of 10 cities.

Verizon Small Business Days will occur at all Verizon retail locations across the country and in flagship markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Miami, Kansas City, Denver, Dallas, Ft. Worth, San Diego, Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, Riverside-Corona, CA (Riverside/San Bernardino), Anaheim, San Francisco, Phoenix, San Jose, Cleveland, Sacramento, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, New York, Tampa, Boston and Washington, DC.

For small business customers who would like to virtually meet with a small business specialist, appointments can be made available virtually via video conferencing platform, BlueJeans by Verizon. Small business customers can request a specific time and date, provide information on their specific areas of interest and receive personalized tech assessment by visiting here and clicking “Request a Business Sales Appointment.”

Verizon Small Business Days Offers Include:

A list of special offers can be found here.

Up to $1,000 OFF LATEST 5G SMARTPHONE: Small business owners can get up to $1,000 off select 5G smartphones when they switch to Verizon with number transfer, select trade-in and select Business Unlimited plans.

Small business owners can get up to $1,000 off select 5G smartphones when they switch to Verizon with number transfer, select trade-in and select Business Unlimited plans. 5G Business Internet just got real : Verizon offers 5G Business Internet speeds up to 400Mbps with pricing starting as low as $69/month for 100Mbps. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of no upfront equipment costs, professional installation included and a 10-year price guarantee.

Verizon offers 5G Business Internet speeds up to 400Mbps with pricing starting as low as $69/month for 100Mbps. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of no upfront equipment costs, professional installation included and a 10-year price guarantee. COMPLETE BUSINESS BUNDLE WITH SECURITY IN MIND: Complete Business Bundle provides small businesses with plug-and-play LTE Business internet, voice communications and security tools, with 24/7 dedicated tech support.

Complete Business Bundle provides small businesses with plug-and-play LTE Business internet, voice communications and security tools, with 24/7 dedicated tech support. UNLIMITED FOR ALL: Verizon’s Business Unlimited smartphone plans provide small businesses with unlimited talk, text and data for as low as $30 per line/month with 5 lines, paper-free billing with autopay, and select smartphone agreement discounts. Featuring the unprecedented performance of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, which is available in parts of select cities, and enhanced security features, with select plans.

Verizon’s Business Unlimited smartphone plans provide small businesses with unlimited talk, text and data for as low as $30 per line/month with 5 lines, paper-free billing with autopay, and select smartphone agreement discounts. Featuring the unprecedented performance of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, which is available in parts of select cities, and enhanced security features, with select plans. BLUEJEANS BY VERIZON: Customers can get video conferencing solutions, BlueJeans Meetings, for as low as $5 per month when paired with select Verizon Business Unlimited plans.

Customers can get video conferencing solutions, BlueJeans Meetings, for as low as $5 per month when paired with select Verizon Business Unlimited plans. WAIVED FEES: Verizon is waiving select activation and upgrade fees.

