Harrow Health to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after the market close. The Company will also post its first quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrowinc.com. Harrow Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:  
Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time
Participant Dial-in: 1-877-270-2148 (U.S.)
1-412-902-6510 (International)
Replay Dial-in (Passcode 10153709):
(telephonic replay through May 18, 2021) 		1-877-344-7529 (U.S.)
1-412-317-0088 (International)
Webcast: (online replay through August 11, 2021) harrowinc.com

About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic eye disease. Harrow Health also holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries, and owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

Contact:
Jamie Webb, Director of Communications and Investor Relations
jwebb@harrowinc.com
615-733-4737


