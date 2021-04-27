Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ResMed Announces Participation in the 23rd Annual Macquarie Australia Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Brett Sandercock, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Macquarie Australia Conference on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, beginning at approximately 8:45 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time) via video webcast.

More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available to Macquarie clients approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through May 26, 2021.

About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For investors     For media
Amy Wakeham     Jayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000     +1 858.836.6798
investorrelations@resmed.com     news@resmed.com



