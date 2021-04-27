Xage Partners with U.S. Air Force to Help Secure the Flightline of the Future

The Xage Fabric will enable and protect the streamlining of USAF maintenance operations

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Xage Security, the first and only zero trust real-world security company, announced that they have been awarded a contract by the Air Force Research Lab to digitize and secure flightline maintenance operations. USAF’s Air Mobility Command (AMC) selected maintenance squadrons will utilize Xage’s Dynamic Data Security solution to digitize, streamline, and transform the workflows used in aircraft maintenance operations.



Aircraft fleets require routine service and repairs on the flightline (the area of the airfield where aircraft are loaded, offloaded and serviced, including the parking areas and maintenance hangers). The digitization of flightline operations necessitates secure data sharing to optimize situational awareness across multiple maintenance and logistics squadrons. Doing so enables leadership to streamline operations and make informed fleet readiness decisions. Therefore, it’s crucial that data is accurately captured, kept confidential, and tightly controlled at home and abroad. As part of this project to digitally transform flightline operations, fleet data from multiple sources will be securely aggregated, warehoused, and analyzed––enabling synchronized operation, critical decision support and reporting, and the acceleration of the fleet's mission readiness.

Xage’s Dynamic Data Security solution is uniquely suited to handle the cybersecurity needs of the USAF flightline. Powered by the Xage Fabric, operational data is digitally hashed, signed, and encrypted at the source. It also enforces data control at a granular level across all flightline participants, devices and applications, and protects and replicates policies across the flightline to ensure that data can be published or consumed by authorized entities as needed.

“It is with great honor that we extend our partnership with the USAF,” said Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood. “Mission-critical aircraft require unparalleled cybersecurity to ensure the safety of pilots and mission success. By leveraging zero trust principles, our Xage Fabric will guarantee the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of data across the flightline of the future.”

This contract follows Xage’s September 2020 contract to evaluate and prepare for the delivery of end-to-end data protection for the U.S. Space Force (USSF).

About Xage

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Powered by the Xage Fabric, the company’s Identity & Access Management (IAM), remote access and dynamic data security solutions allow customers to secure, manage and transform operations. With its easy-to-operate Fabric, Xage solves the complex digitization challenges of the real-world operations we rely on.

