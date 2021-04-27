DoubleVerify Names James Cashmore SVP, Global Client and Agency Partnerships

Digital media expert and Google veteran, Cashmore will oversee DV’s newly-created Global Client and Agency Partnership team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of James Cashmore as Senior Vice President, Global Client and Agency Partnerships. In his role, Cashmore will head up a newly-formed team, expressly focused on addressing the holistic needs of top global brands, agencies and consultancies. James will be based in London, reporting directly to Julie Eddleman, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at DV.



The Global Client and Agency Partnerships (GCAP) team will be responsible for cultivating relationships with DV’s largest global customers – offering end-to-end leadership and coordination with local markets, and ensuring seamless delivery of DV’s comprehensive solutions. The team will be structured and empowered to offer vertical expertise, best practices and industry thought leadership, and to negotiate new and existing global deals on behalf of DV. Crucially, the team will leverage close customer feedback loops to serve as the upstream input for Product roadmap and resource allocation guidance.

“James is the ideal choice to spearhead our new Global Client and Agency Partnerships team, under the leadership of DV’s new Chief Commercial Officer, Julie Eddleman,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “The purpose of this team is to set a deep, consultative approach for top-tier customers and prospects, and to ensure continuity and strategic leadership across global accounts. As Julie continues to take steps to evolve our commercial structure and strategy, James’ previous industry and leadership experience make him a well-suited addition. He is tasked with developing the infrastructure and processes essential for this team’s success, as we deliver a seamless experience throughout the customer lifecycle.”

A 25-year digital industry veteran, Cashmore joins DoubleVerify after previously consulting with HUMAN (formerly White Ops). Earlier, Cashmore spent 15 years with Google, where he most recently served 4 years as Global Client Partner Director for APAC in Tokyo, leading a team that worked with some of the largest tech and automotive global brands. Cashmore joined Google UK in 2004 and was initially responsible for hiring, building and developing the vertical sales teams. Soon after, his role expanded to Director of Media & Entertainment, where he developed Google’s advertising offerings for film, broadcast, music, gaming and gambling organizations.

Prior to Google, Cashmore held positions at Technology Content publishing companies VNU and Ziff Davis.

“I’m thrilled to join DV at such a pivotal point in its growth journey,” said Cashmore. “I look forward to applying my extensive industry experience to help strengthen our leadership position globally, as the company expands its commercial footprint and continues to deliver best-in-class solutions across the digital ecosystem.”

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact sales@doubleverify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

