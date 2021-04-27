Names Of Impaired Driving Victims To Be Memorialized On Manitoba Monument

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartbreaking, yet important annual event, MADD Canada and its Manitoba Chapters are preparing to add new names to the Manitoba Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving.



The memorial monument, located at Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery, honours the memories of victims killed in impaired driving crashes. It is currently etched with the names of 80 Manitobans.



MADD Canada is working with families of other victims to have their names added to the monument. If you have lost a loved one in an impaired driving crash and wish to have his or her name memorialized on the monument, please contact: Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca.



“Our Memorial Monument pays tribute to the innocent victims of impaired driving and provides a lasting and moving way to honour their memories,” said Ms. Phillips.

A ceremony to honour the new names added to the monument this year, and to remember all victims of impaired driving, will be held on Saturday, September 11.

MADD Canada is committed to honouring the memories of victims, acknowledging the losses suffered by their families and friends, and reminding the public about the devastating toll of this entirely preventable crime. If you or someone you know have been a victim of impaired driving and would like to learn more about MADD Canada’s Victim Services program, please contact Ms. Phillips or visit madd.ca.

For further information, please contact: Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca.