BBQGuys Appoints Scott Canney as Chief Product and Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQGuys, the leading online grilling and outdoor living retailer, today announced the appointment of Scott Canney as the Company’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, effective immediately.



Mr. Canney brings more than a decade of experience in digital management and leadership for large online retailers to the Company. At BBQGuys, Mr. Canney will lead the development, product management and IT teams for BBQGuys, with a focus on optimizing the Company’s technology stack for future growth, enhancing the online customer experience and supporting the infrastructure for more than 200 remote employees.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to our senior leadership team as we continue to invest in our digital consumer experience,” said Russ Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of BBQGuys. “Scott’s career has been built on scaling digital organizations and developing smart solutions for world-class operations. We look forward to putting his skills to work to help BBQGuys continue to deliver a seamless and engaging online experience to its growing list of loyal ‘born to grill’ customers.”

Prior to BBQGuys, Mr. Canney led Digital Product Management and User Experience at Build.com and served in digital leadership roles for Home Depot and Staples.com, including the launch of the Home Depot Pro Experience, a B2B website serving over one million Pro customers. Mr. Canney holds a B.A. degree from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, and earned his M.B.A. from the Elkin B. McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley College.

“It’s an honor to join the team at BBQGuys during such an incredible period of growth,” said Mr. Canney. “The outdoor living category has quickly become one of the most vibrant e-commerce segments, and I couldn’t be more excited to help the brand digitally transform and set new standards for its engaging and unique customer experience.”

With an impressive 20-year track record, BBQGuys offers a comprehensive consumer experience, combining deep subject matter expertise, tailored fulfillment capabilities, a content engine that stokes enthusiast passions and a national dealer network supported by an on-the-ground, high-touch sales force. BBQGuys recently launched its first national brand-building campaign, featuring Archie and Eli Manning as inaugural brand ambassadors.

