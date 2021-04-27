Corporate Travel Leader Deem Announces Harper Lieblich as VP of Product

The veteran product designer was promoted to the new role after directing the redesign of Deem’s signature business travel product, Etta

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it has hired Harper Lieblich as its new vice president of product. After a broad search, Lieblich was selected for the position based on his deep expertise in design and strategy, and his passion for developing creative solutions.

“The business travel industry is rapidly changing and it won’t be enough to just keep pace with it,” said Deem President David Grace. “We’re confident that Harper will continue to bring us the creative, strategic vision we need to anticipate future traveler concerns and provide solutions that will always keep us two steps ahead.”

“Deem is such a forward-thinking company,” said Lieblich. “It’s exciting for me to be able to lead the product team through an incredibly dynamic time in our industry. I’m really proud of how we’ve brought the accessibility and ease of use normally found in consumer travel products to Etta. This is a fully capable, enterprise-grade platform, but it’s as friendly to use as something you might use to book a vacation. The technology and the talent that exists at Deem make almost anything possible.”

Most recently the senior director of product experience at Deem, Lieblich was instrumental in launching Travel SafetyCheck and accessibility features in the Etta platform. The Etta for iOS mobile app complies with AA-level specifications outlined in the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) provided by the W3C. These guidelines are heavily relied on by both the U.S. and E.U. governments. The Etta for Android mobile app will also be compliant when released later this summer.

Regarding accessibility, Lieblich added, “We believe that accessible experiences don’t just benefit people with disabilities, they benefit everyone. So it was an obvious choice for us to commit to a high standard for accessibility.

Good accessibility comes from a strong collaboration between our product, engineering, and design professionals, which is something we do really well at Deem.”

Lieblich’s prior experience includes established and start-up companies such as Mission Motorcycles, Clear Channel Media, and Bloomberg R&D. He maintains a love of skiing and earned his degree in design from Carnegie Mellon University.

In his new role, Lieblich is responsible for evolving the company’s strategic product vision, and aligning and executing that across the organization.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

