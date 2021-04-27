Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Investors in NASDAQ: VLDR shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Velodyne

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) prior to November 2020 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: VLDR shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain of Velodyne’s directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company’s officers and directors, that the Company was investigating the foregoing matters, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


