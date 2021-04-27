Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,422 in the last 365 days.

H&R Block to Participate in the Credit Suisse 3rd Annual Virtual eXtreme Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that members of management will host virtual investor meetings at Credit Suisse’s 3rd Annual Virtual eXtreme Services Conference on Friday, May 7, 2021. To request a meeting, please contact your Credit Suisse salesperson.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information  
   
Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com
   
  Michaella Gallina (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com
   
Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

H&R Block to Participate in the Credit Suisse 3rd Annual Virtual eXtreme Services Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.