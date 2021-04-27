InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for BAND Royalty

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – BAND Royalty, the leading innovator of music-focused NFTs, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



BAND Royalty lets fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND Royalty music catalog is performed. BAND’s royalty pools leverage a performance catalog featuring tracks from some of the biggest names in music, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Cher, will.i.am, Timbaland, Missy Elliott and Rihanna.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with BAND Royalty, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for BAND Royalty.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to help us educate and share our perspective on the growing NFT landscape with existing and potential stakeholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states Noble Drakoln, Co-Founder of BAND Royalty.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide BAND Royalty the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“The market for NFTs has exploded in 2021. In total, over $400 million in NFT trading had taken place on the ethereum blockchain as of early April, with nearly half taking place from February to March 2021, according to Reuters. BAND Royalty is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the shifting landscape surrounding digital ownership in the months to come,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “The company’s staking model, which allows holders to earn royalties from BAND’s impressive music catalog, promises to be a gamechanger in the space. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for BAND Royalty as it prepares to release its first series of BAND NFTs in early May.”

To learn more about BAND Royalty, visit the company's corporate newsroom profile at www.ibn.fm/BAND.

About BAND Royalty

Band Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND Royalty music catalog is performed. The company name, BAND, is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun (BA) + Noble Drakoln (ND). To learn more about BAND Royalty and to sign up for NFT collection release drops, visit www.bandroyalty.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

