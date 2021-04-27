NetNumber Announces the General Availability of Its Signaling Transfer Point Appliance

Cost-Effective Solution for Entry-Level Networks While Delivering Superior Price and Performance

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today that its new Signal Transfer Point Appliance (STP-A) is ready for volume shipments to network operators. Designed to be deployable on either Virtual Machine (VMs) or Bare-Metal, the STP-A ships with everything pre-installed, pre-integrated, and pre-tested, delivering an easy to install solution. This highly cost-effective platform can be tailored to support both low and high throughput volume scenarios.

The STP-A is based on NetNumber’s proven TITAN STP technology, comprising an all-software, virtualized solution. The basic STP-A comes with all standard built-in features needed, including Multi-Layer SS7 Routing, Global Title Translation (GTT) and Gateway Screening, including the ability to perform Number Portability (NP) queries to an external centralized NP Service, or alternatively via onboard, in-memory NP database for low-latency NP lookups. This option can also be equipped with an NP Provisioning interface to automatically keep the local NP database up to date in a Mated-Pair STP deployment.

“Many network operators must find replacements for their aging, hardware based SS7 routing infrastructure that supports the latest IP networking protocols and enhanced, end-user features and functionality” said Steve Legge, chief operating officer, NetNumber. “Implementing these next generation models can be time consuming as they depend on software stack integration. Our STP-A solves that problem by having everything pre-loaded, integrated, and tested on a VM or Bare-Metal hardware. This delivers a cost effective, turnkey deployment while providing an easy upgrade to the full TITAN platform as needed.”

According to a recently published report on the SS7 Market from 360 ResearchReports, the “Global Signaling System 7 (SS7) Market size is projected to reach USD 597 million by 2026, from USD 540.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.7%”

“We take great pride in providing the industry with an intergenerational platform that network operators can deploy in multiple scenarios,” said Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer, NetNumber. “The flexibility of the STP-A is another example of the versatility of NetNumber technologies to meet the demands of our customers”

NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private Networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms, TITAN and TITAN.IUM. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

