MamaMancini’s to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on May 5th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carl Wolf will present an overview of the business model and near-term growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in: 1-800-289-0438

International Dial-in: 1-323-794-2423

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144701

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through June 5, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 2096163. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us