InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Setti Coscarella, CEO of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN") is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Setti Coscarella, CEO of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF). During the briefing, Coscarella discussed the company’s alternative to cigarettes and vape products.

“TAAT is an alternative combustible cigarette. Basically, what we do is make a cigarette from a combination of different plants that does not include tobacco,” Coscarella explained. “One of the primary ingredients is hemp. What we have done is transform that hemp, so it behaves like tobacco when smoked. We created a product that is non-addictive, that still satiates smokers like a cigarette does and provides them with the experience and taste of a cigarette at a much more affordable price. From a value proposition, smokers will find our product to be significantly better than any cigarette on the market today.”

He then discussed the potential market for a non-addictive combustible for smokers, noting that such a product addresses their top complaint about smoking cigarettes.

“The market we’re going after is the tobacco market, which is enormous. It’s valued in the U.S. at almost $100 billion a year, and globally it’s approaching a trillion dollars a year. From my experience working at Philip Morris, what we found was the vast majority of smokers absolutely hate the fact that they’re addicted to smoking,” Coscarella said. “Why can’t we look at smoking the way the alcohol industry runs? Overlay that business model on top of tobacco and give smokers something they can smoke and enjoy without relying on their addiction to make the business succeed.”

To hear the entire podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com.

Coscarella then discussed why the company feels its cigarette alternative is superior to others on the market, including vape products.

“We look at the tobacco industry as our main competition. We want to supply that market with a better product. When I was at Philip Morris, we spent a lot of time exploring the vape market,” he continued. “It’s an alternative, but it hasn’t been a sticky product for smokers to use. What happens is smokers use a vape for four or six months and then go back to cigarettes, which tells you what the preferred delivery mechanism is. They can get nicotine in a vape, so if it were only nicotine that smokers were after, then a vape should suffice. But it doesn’t. Smokers like to smoke. We want to help smokers by giving them something to smoke, which is what they prefer, while not being addictive and giving them something that satiates and relaxes.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork's Stuart Smith and Setti Coscarella, CEO of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF), to learn more about TAAT Lifestyle's management team, its product's CBD delivery capabilities and the company's recent U.S. distribution agreement.

To hear the whole interview and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com

