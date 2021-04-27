3D Systems Announces VSP® Hybrid Guides —Delivering Breakthrough Patient-specific, Occlusal-based Solution for Maxillofacial Surgeries

Customer-centric innovation combines nylon and titanium surgical guides for precise patient treatments

/EIN News/ -- ROCK HILL, S.C., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced VSP® Hybrid Guides — the latest enhancement to its VSP surgical planning solutions portfolio. This first-to-market solution for maxillofacial surgeons combines the strength of titanium with the relative softness of nylon in a single patient-specific guide with registration to the dentition for added confidence in guide placement and surgical site visibility. This latest innovation was engineered in response to customer feedback and demonstrates 3D Systems’ commitment to driving better outcomes for maxillofacial and reconstructive surgeons and their patients.

VSP Hybrid Guides capitalize on the benefits of each material. Tooth-based registration is achievable with nylon material, and the profile advantages of a rigid metallic cutting and drilling guide are preserved. The new guides are assembled with easy-to-use connection sites that are engineered to confirm a proper connection. Depending on the surgeon’s preference, patient-specific instruments can be designed that allow multiple cutting/drilling locations on a single occlusal-based guide.

A secondary benefit of using occlusal registration is the potential for a reduced guide footprint. The slimmer profile guides not only provide easier placement in areas with limited exposure but also improve a surgeon’s visibility of the surgical site.

“3D Systems and its VSP surgical planning and guides are an integral part of my ability to deliver highly successful outcomes for my patients undergoing corrective jaw surgery,” said Dr. Jay Neugarten, New York Center for Orthognathics and Maxillofacial Surgery. “ The new VSP Hybrid Guides are the next generation of occlusal-based surgical guides. To be able to combine two materials - nylon and titanium - to create cutting and predictive hole-drilling surgical guides that register to the dentition enables a precise and accurate surgical outcome for my patients. Using the VSP Hybrid Guides together with Stryker’s Facial iD customized plates streamlines my workflow in surgery. It’s like using a satellite navigation system compared to a paper map. This ability to seamlessly transfer my digital treatment plans to the surgical arena allows me to provide the highest level of care for my patients.”

The innovative surgical guides developed as part of this new solution are manufactured using 3D Systems’ LaserForm Ti and DuraForm® ProX PA materials on the DMP Flex 350 and ProX® SLS 6100 production-grade 3D printer systems. Creating patient-specific surgical guides as part of the VSP System has been shown to save surgeons and patients hours in the operating room.1

“3D Systems prides itself on our customer-centric innovation, and our ability to deliver patient-specific solutions that change the way healthcare is delivered,” said Menno Ellis, executive vice president, healthcare solutions, 3D Systems. “With the introduction of VSP Hybrid Guides, we’ve elevated the capability of our renowned VSP surgical solutions portfolio to facilitate craniomaxillofacial procedures. In partnership with our expert biomedical engineers, surgeons can develop effective surgical plans and patient-specific devices that help improve patient outcomes.”

As a pioneer in the personalized medicine space, 3D Systems’ VSP technology received FDA market clearance as a service-based approach to personalized surgery, combining expertise in medical imaging, surgical simulation, and 3D printing. The surgeon initiates the process, bringing their clinical knowledge and desired surgical plan to an online web meeting with a 3D Systems biomedical engineer to simulate and plan the surgical procedure. The outcome is a digital plan that is transferred to the operating room via accurate 3D printed patient-specific models, guides, and templates. 3D Systems has provided VSP solutions or anatomical services in more than 140,000 unique patient cases.

VSP Hybrid Guides are the latest delivery on the shared vision and partnership of 3D Systems and Stryker to provide innovative solutions to the maxillofacial surgeon. The new hybrid guides are compatible with Facial iD®, Stryker’s market-leading portfolio of patient-specific plating solutions. The combined surgical planning, improved patient-specific guides, and patient-specific implant system offers the maxillofacial surgeon a complete end-to-end solution for a simplified patient-specific treatment experience. This offering is currently in a limited launch phase with general availability intended for May 2021. Surgeons can request more information through Stryker’s Craniomaxillofacial representatives.

1. Sink J, Hamlar D, Kademani D, Khariwala SS: Computer-aided stereolithography for presurgical planning in fibula free tissue reconstruction of the mandible. J Reconstr Microsurg 28:395-404, 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

