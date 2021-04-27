Reunion Gold Announces C$3 Million Marketed Private Placement Offering and Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to C$7.25 Million

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (“Reunion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has launched a marketed offering by way of private placement with a syndicate of agents led by BMO Capital Markets (the “Brokered Offering”). The Brokered Offering is in addition to and on the same terms as the Company’s previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the “Non-Brokered Offering”), as per the press release dated April 19, 2021.

The Brokered Offering will consist of 46,150,000 units (the “Units”) at C$0.065 per Unit, to raise up to approximately C$3 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share at C$0.12 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Brokered Offering.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it will increase the size of the Non-Brokered Offering by 19,230,770 Units, for additional proceeds of C$1.25 million. The Non-Brokered Offering will now consist of up to 111,539,000 Units for proceeds of approximately C$7.25 million.

The Company expects to close the Brokered Offering on or about May 18, 2021, subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offerings for exploration work to continue trenching and drilling at the Oko West Project in Guyana and for other general working capital purposes.

The Offerings will be conducted in reliance upon certain prospectus and private placement exemptions. The securities issuable under the private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing date. The Units and underlying securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer with a portfolio of projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. As of the date hereof, the Company has 507,195,271 common shares outstanding. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities laws. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking information about the Company’s plans to complete the Offerings on the terms announced or at all, on the use of the proceeds of the Offerings. Forward looking information is based upon assumptions by management that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control, including risks related to capital markets and the availability of financing for companies such as the Company. There can be no assurance that outcomes anticipated in the forward-looking information will occur, and actual results may differ materially for a variety of reasons. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Carlos Bertoni, Acting CEO

Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com