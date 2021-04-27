Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,418 in the last 365 days.

Xunlei Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 26, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xunlei.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Xunlei Limited
Email: ir@xunlei.com
Tel: +86 755 8633 8443
Website: http://ir.xunlei.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Xunlei Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.