T2 Biosystems Announces Meta-analysis of Controlled Studies in Peer-Reviewed Medical Journal Highlighting the Benefits of T2MR Technology Compared to Blood Culture

Study concludes the utilization of T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) provides faster time to detection, faster time to targeted therapy, and shortened ICU and hospital length-of-stay

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced that Expert Review of Medical Devices, a peer-reviewed medical journal, published meta-analysis findings confirming that utilization of T2 Biosystems' Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology for identification of bloodstream infections (BSIs) provides faster time to detection, faster transition to targeted microbial therapy, faster de-escalation of empirical therapy, and shorter Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and hospital stay, and with comparable mortality rate versus the current blood culture standard.



Study authors of the meta-analysis, “Antimicrobial and Resource Utilization with T2 Magnetic Resonance for Rapid Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections: Systematic Review with Meta-analysis of Controlled Studies,” systematically searched MEDLINE, EMBASE, and CENTRAL for randomized trials or observational controlled studies of patients with suspected BSIs receiving a diagnosis with T2MR or blood culture, ultimately including 14 studies. Key meta-analysis results include:

Significant reduction in the time to detection (MD=-81 hours) and time to species identification (MD=-77 hours) with T2MR vs. blood culture

Patients testing positive on T2MR received targeted antimicrobial therapy faster (MD=-42 hours); and patients testing negative on T2MR were de-escalated from empirical therapy faster (MD=-7 hours) vs. blood culture.

Length of ICU stay (MD=-5.0 days) and hospital stay (MD=-4.8 days) were shorter with T2MR vs. blood culture



“This analysis reinforces the clinical benefits of our technology compared to blood culture for BSI diagnosis and management,” said Aparna Ahuja MD, Chief Medical Officer at T2 Biosystems. “This provides compelling evidence that T2MR technology enables faster targeted treatment which can have a significant positive impact on patient care, antimicrobial stewardship and cost management for hospitals that adopt it as part of their sepsis protocols.”



Current standard of care for patients suspected of BSIs or sepsis requires 1-7 days to provide species ID and susceptibility results. This information is used by clinicians to target therapy and optimize treatment of the identified infectious pathogen. T2 Biosystems’ T2Bacteria® and T2Candida® Panels are the first and only FDA cleared products able to provide results directly from whole blood in three to five hours, often before the second dose of empiric antibiotic therapy is administered, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture.

The time-savings associated with T2MR technology provide meaningful clinical and economic value for patients and hospitals. As identified by the meta-analysis, ICU stay and hospital stay were, on average, five days shorter in patients receiving a diagnosis with the T2MR panels as compared to blood cultures. The authors conclude that in addition to significant clinical improvements and efficiencies, this could theoretically reduce hospital costs by up to $25,000 per patient tested.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2ResistanceTM Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2CaurisTM Panel, and T2Lyme TM Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the ability of the T2MR panel to provide meaningful clinical and economic value for patients and hospitals, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan”, “believe”, “project”, “forecast”, “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar statements of a future or forward looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (b) successfully execute strategic priorities; (c) bring products to market; (d) expand product usage or adoption; (e) obtain customer testimonials; (f) accurately predict growth assumptions; (g) realize anticipated revenues; (h) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (i) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 16, 2020, and other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. Thus, no one should assume that the Company’s silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

