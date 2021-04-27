Biz2Credit Named to First-Ever Financial Times List of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit, a leading financial technology firm that develops industry-leading digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, has been named to The Financial Times (FT)’s inaugural list of “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021.” This prestigious award is presented by The FT and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.



The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021 list is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. Five hundred companies are featured on the list, which was announced online on April 13, 2021, and can be viewed on the FT website. Biz2Credit was ranked 412th on the list, which also includes Beyond Meat, DocuSign, Shopify, Tesla, and Uber.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by an internationally respected outlet such as The Financial Times,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit and one of the leading experts on small business finance.

“The past 12 months have been pivotal for the small business lending industry with the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program to help SMBs survive during the coronavirus pandemic,” Arora added. “We have been proud to stand with small business owners at this crucial time as one of the most accessible online funding sources they can turn to as they do everything in their power to help their businesses survive this pandemic.”

Biz2Credit is one of the leading providers of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in the country, and one of the only fintech companies that the Small Business Administration (SBA) has authorized to issue the forgivable government-backed business loans. Biz2Credit was approved by the SBA as an authorized PPP lender in May 2020.

Part of Biz2Credit’s impressive 115.7% revenue growth between 2016 and 2019 is the company’s Biz2X division, which provides financial technology to banks and other lenders. In 2020, the growth of the platform continued when increasing numbers of lending institutions sought to digitize as the COVID pandemic shut down in-person banking.

Out of the millions of companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were awarded and named on the list. To be recognized on the list of “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies,” a firm had to meet the following criteria:

Revenue of at least $100,000 in 2016;

Revenue of at least $1.5 million in 2019;

Independence (not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind);

Headquartered in one of 20 countries on the continents of North and South America.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $3 billion in small business financing. Biz2Credit is focused on funding what’s next for small business. The company leverages data, cash flow insights, and the latest technology to give business owners an automated small business funding platform to fit their financial needs. With over 350 employees globally, the Biz2Credit team – made up of top-notch engineers, marketers, and data scientists – is building the next generation in business lending solutions.

Biz2Credit has been named to the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Magazine’s Private Titans list for 2020, is a three-time winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and was named a Great Place to Work in 2020 and 2019. Headquartered in New York City, the company recently raised a $52M Series B round of investment in 2019. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Biz2X

Biz2Credit’s Biz2X® platform offers banks and other financial institutions the ability to streamline their business loan processes and better manage risk. The Biz2X Platform offers enhanced loan management, servicing, risk analytics and a configurable customer journey, Biz2X is helping lenders run their lending operations at scale. For more information, visit Biz2X.com.