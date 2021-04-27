Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results and Increases Dividend

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $23.2 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.45 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to net income of $12.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.24 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, annualized return on average assets was 1.22%, annualized return on average common equity was 12.20% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 15.39%.

First quarter 2021 results were favorably impacted by a negative provision for credit losses of $2.6 million compared to a provision of $9.2 million for the same period last year. The negative provision for credit losses was due primarily to an improvement in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and continued strength in asset quality.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “I want to thank all of our Lakeland associates who unselfishly continue to deliver banking services to our customers and businesses while ensuring the safety and well-being of their fellow associates and our customers. Their commitment has been outstanding. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we are encouraged that our customers and local economy are faring well as evidenced by the continued improvements in asset quality with non-accrual loans and non-performing asset levels dropping below pre-COVID levels. As a result, we released a small portion of our loan reserves and will continue to monitor economic conditions closely as we progress into 2021.”

Regarding the Company’s financial results, Mr. Shara continued, “The quarterly results were record earnings for Lakeland which were bolstered by an 11 basis point increase in our net interest margin and an increase in pre-tax income. Considering our continued success, the Board authorized an annualized 8% increase in our cash dividend.”

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.19% compared to 3.08% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Deposit growth was strong increasing $179.4 million or 3%, including $121.7 million in noninterest-bearing deposits.
  • Due to an improvement in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and continued strength in asset quality, a $2.6 million negative provision for credit losses was recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
  • At March 31, 2021, there were no loans on payment deferral compared to $9.7 million, or 0.2% of total loans at December 31, 2020.
  • Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaled $346.2 million at March 31, 2021, with $133.2 million in new PPP loans booked during the first quarter of 2021. Unamortized net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $8.1 million at March 31, 2021.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 of 3.19% decreased 9 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020 and increased 11 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by a significant decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, while the increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.56% compared to 4.17% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The current quarter decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the first quarter of 2020, was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate and LIBOR during 2020, an increase in lower yielding federal funds sold, as well as the origination of PPP loans during 2020, which earn an effective yield of 2.50% including amortization of fees and costs. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to an increase in higher yielding average loans and securities as well as a reduction in lower yielding average federal funds sold.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.51% compared to 1.18% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.59% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts and time deposits has decreased since 2020 largely driven by reductions in market interest rates.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 of $56.7 million increased $6.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as well as growth in the volume of interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $2.3 million to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to a $2.3 million decrease in swap income. Service charges on deposit accounts for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $204,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to changes in customer behavior resulting from the pandemic. Losses on equity securities of $144,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to losses of $653,000 during the same period in 2020. Gains on sales of loans for the first quarter of 2021 increased $293,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to increased loan sale volume driven by lower interest rates. Additionally, first quarter 2020 results included $342,000 in gains on sales of investment securities compared to none in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $33.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 and increased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Salary and employee benefit expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased $791,000, or 4%, when compared to the same quarter of 2020 as a result of staff additions and normal merit increases. Net occupancy expense increased $183,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily resulting from an increase in cleaning and snow removal expenses. Furniture and equipment expense increased $739,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020 predominately driven by an increase in costs associated with the Company's digital strategy initiative. FDIC insurance expense totaled $711,000 for the first quarter of 2021 and increased $413,000 compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to deposit growth and assessment credits recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were $487,000 less than the first quarter of 2020 primarily resulting from a decrease in appraisal fees, consulting, travel and entertainment expenses. Additionally, first quarter 2020 results included $356,000 in long-term debt prepayment fees compared to none in the first quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 25.8% compared to 23.4% for the first quarter of 2020. The increased effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items declining as a percentage of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2021, total assets were $7.77 billion, an increase of $107.5 million compared to December 31, 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, total loans grew $87.7 million to $6.11 billion and investment securities increased $105.6 million to $1.08 billion. On the funding side, total deposits increased $179.4 million to $6.64 billion, while borrowings decreased $57.6 million to $255.3 million. At March 31, 2021, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 92.1%.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2021, non-performing assets decreased to $31.1 million, 0.40% of total assets, compared to $42.8 million, 0.56% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans decreased 28% to 0.51% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.71% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses decreased to $67.3 million, 1.10% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared to $71.1 million, 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses to total loans less PPP loans of $346.2 million, was 1.17%. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company had net charge-offs of $1.1 million, or 0.07% of average loans, annualized, compared to $342,000, or 0.03%, for the same period in 2020. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was a benefit of $2.6 million compared to provision of $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. At March 31, 2021 Cares Act modifications totaled $43.2 million compared to $40.0 million at December 31, 2020.

Capital

At March 31, 2021, stockholders' equity was $768.1 million compared to $763.8 million at December 31, 2020, a 1% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.51% at March 31, 2021. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 4% and 5% to $15.18 and $12.03, respectively, compared to $14.60 and $11.43 at March 31, 2020 (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At March 31, 2021, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.88% and 8.00%, respectively, compared to 9.97% and 8.05% at December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans of $346.2 million, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.34% and 8.38%, respectively, at March 31, 2021. On April 23, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share to be paid on May 18, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, and competition. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $7.77 billion in total assets at March 31, 2021. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-2000 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara Thomas F. Splaine
President & CEO EVP & CFO
   


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021   2020
Interest Income      
Loans and fees $ 58,778     $ 57,857  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 37     159  
Taxable investment securities and other 3,981     5,229  
Tax exempt investment securities 612     332  
  Total Interest Income 63,408     63,577  
Interest Expense      
Deposits 5,124     10,863  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23     429  
Other borrowings 1,533     2,386  
  Total Interest Expense 6,680     13,678  
Net Interest Income 56,728     49,899  
Provision for credit losses (2,642 )   9,223  
  Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 59,370     40,676  
Noninterest Income      
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,296     2,500  
Commissions and fees 1,598     1,640  
Income on bank owned life insurance 634     665  
Loss on equity securities (144 )   (653 )
Gains on sales of loans 708     415  
Gains on sales and calls of investment securities,net     342  
Swap income 562     2,843  
Other income 105     259  
  Total Noninterest Income 5,759     8,011  
Noninterest Expense      
Salaries and employee benefit expense 20,518     19,727  
Net occupancy expense 3,019     2,836  
Furniture and equipment expense 3,299     2,560  
FDIC insurance expense 711     298  
Stationary, supplies and postage expense 378     399  
Marketing expense 318     227  
Data processing expense 1,255     1,253  
Telecommunications expense 522     444  
ATM and debit card expense 604     587  
Core deposit intangible amortization 226     265  
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense     12  
Long-term debt prepayment fee     356  
Other expenses 3,053     3,540  
  Total Noninterest Expense 33,903     32,504  
Income before Provision for Income Taxes 31,226     16,183  
Provision for income taxes 8,051     3,791  
Net Income $ 23,175     $ 12,392  
Earnings Per Common Share      
  Basic $ 0.45     $ 0.24  
  Diluted $ 0.45     $ 0.24  
Dividends Per Common Share $ 0.125     $ 0.125  



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash $ 189,506     $ 262,327  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 12,612     7,763  
Total cash and cash equivalents 202,118     270,090  
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $144 at March 31, 2021 and $2 at December 31, 2020 ) 968,394     855,746  
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $87,215 at March 31, 2021 and $93,868 at December 31, 2020, no allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 ) 84,994     90,766  
Equity securities, at fair value 14,590     14,694  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 10,772     11,979  
Loans held for sale 1,230     1,335  
Loans, net of deferred fees 6,108,946     6,021,232  
Less: Allowance for credit losses 67,252     71,124  
Net loans 6,041,694     5,950,108  
Premises and equipment, net 48,539     48,495  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,199     16,772  
Accrued interest receivable 19,840     19,339  
Goodwill 156,277     156,277  
Other identifiable intangible assets 3,063     3,288  
Bank owned life insurance 115,756     115,115  
Other assets 88,295     110,293  
Total Assets $ 7,771,761     $ 7,664,297  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,631,942     $ 1,510,224  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,049,914     3,867,303  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 794,283     895,056  
Time deposits over $250 thousand 159,087     183,200  
Total deposits 6,635,226     6,455,783  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 111,999     169,560  
Other borrowings 25,000     25,000  
Subordinated debentures 118,267     118,257  
Operating lease liabilities 17,574     18,183  
Other liabilities 95,630     113,730  
Total Liabilities 7,003,696     6,900,513  
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 50,729,527 shares and outstanding 50,598,492 shares at March 31, 2021 and issued 50,610,681 shares and outstanding 50,479,646 shares at December 31, 2020 562,984     562,421  
Retained earnings 208,224     191,418  
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (1,452 )   (1,452 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,691 )   11,397  
Total Stockholders' Equity 768,065     763,784  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 7,771,761     $ 7,664,297  



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Income Statement          
Net interest income $ 56,728     $ 55,135     $ 52,134     $ 50,519     $ 49,899  
Provision for credit losses (1) 2,642     (789)     (8,000)     (9,000)     (9,223)  
Gains on sales of investment securities     871             342  
Gains on sales of loans 708     760     1,437     710     415  
(Loss) gain on equity securities (144)     73     (170)     198     (653)  
Other noninterest income 5,195     5,141     5,506     4,573     7,907  
Long-term debt prepayment fee     (3,777)             (356)  
Other noninterest expense (33,903)     (33,168)     (32,097)     (31,462)     (32,148)  
Pretax income 31,226     24,246     18,810     15,538     16,183  
Provision for income taxes (8,051)     (5,398)     (4,383)     (3,687)     (3,791)  
Net income $ 23,175     $ 18,848     $ 14,427     $ 11,851     $ 12,392  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.45     $ 0.37     $ 0.28     $ 0.23     $ 0.24  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45     $ 0.37     $ 0.28     $ 0.23     $ 0.24  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125     $ 0.125     $ 0.125     $ 0.125     $ 0.125  
Dividends paid $ 6,369     $ 6,364     $ 6,365     $ 6,365     $ 6,364  
Weighted average shares - basic 50,576     50,527     50,526     50,522     50,586  
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,780     50,672     50,620     50,593     50,728  
           
Selected Operating Ratios          
Annualized return on average assets 1.22 %   0.98 %   0.76 %   0.67 %   0.76 %
Annualized return on average common equity 12.20 %   9.96 %   7.64 %   6.42 %   6.77 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (2) 15.39 %   12.64 %   9.71 %   8.19 %   8.65 %
Annualized net interest margin 3.19 %   3.08 %   2.96 %   3.06 %   3.28 %
Efficiency ratio (2) 53.75 %   53.74 %   53.96 %   55.62 %   55.30 %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets 9.88 %   9.97 %   10.02 %   9.96 %   10.51 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.00 %   8.05 %   8.06 %   7.99 %   8.41 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.47 %   10.22 %   10.34 %   10.45 %   10.61 %
Total risk-based ratio 13.02 %   12.85 %   12.93 %   12.98 %   13.04 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.51 %   8.37 %   8.36 %   8.69 %   9.38 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.98 %   9.73 %   9.83 %   9.93 %   10.08 %
Book value per common share $ 15.18     $ 15.13     $ 14.93     $ 14.77     $ 14.60  
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 12.03     $ 11.97     $ 11.77     $ 11.60     $ 11.43  

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL") on December 31, 2020, with a transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 do not reflect the adoption of CECL.

(2) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End              
Loans $ 6,108,946   $ 6,021,232   $ 5,843,591   $ 5,756,155   $ 5,328,623  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (3) 67,252   71,124   65,242   57,839   48,884  
Investment securities 1,078,750   973,185   909,535   957,985   974,319  
Total assets 7,771,761   7,664,297   7,522,184   7,488,516   7,013,908  
Total deposits 6,635,226   6,455,783   6,266,516   6,125,502   5,455,138  
Short-term borrowings 111,999   169,560   97,874   183,116   419,085  
Other borrowings 143,267   143,257   253,359   273,954   258,944  
Stockholders' equity 768,065   763,784   753,572   745,489   736,922  
           
Loans          
Non-owner occupied commercial $ 2,375,024   $ 2,398,946        
Owner occupied commercial 857,506   827,092        
Multifamily 858,168   813,225        
Non-owner occupied residential 195,534   200,229        
Total commercial, secured by real estate (3) $ 4,286,232   $ 4,239,492   $ 4,042,946   $ 3,955,045   $ 3,734,565  
Commercial, industrial and other 394,416   433,553   418,813   393,017   467,286  
Construction 291,252   266,883   275,716   298,180   332,228  
Paycheck Protection Program 346,150   284,636   325,115   325,999    
Equipment financing 119,428   116,690   118,320   117,569   118,396  
Residential mortgages 385,778   377,380   343,317   335,135   334,786  
Consumer and home equity 285,690   302,598   319,364   331,210   341,362  
Total loans $ 6,108,946   $ 6,021,232   $ 5,843,591   $ 5,756,155   $ 5,328,623  
           
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,631,942   $ 1,510,224   $ 1,474,847   $ 1,486,273   $ 1,129,695  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,049,914   3,867,303   3,647,328   3,510,723   3,241,397  
Time deposits 953,370   1,078,256   1,144,341   1,128,506   1,084,046  
Total deposits $ 6,635,226   $ 6,455,783   $ 6,266,516   $ 6,125,502   $ 5,455,138  
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio 92.1 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 94.0 % 97.7 %
           
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data          
Loans $ 6,089,757   $ 5,939,904   $ 5,775,093   $ 5,572,865   $ 5,208,097  
Investment securities 1,003,479   912,723   873,066   891,037   879,987  
Interest-earning assets 7,230,136   7,137,884   7,009,939   6,650,993   6,133,003  
Total assets 7,704,603   7,625,458   7,516,069   7,137,529   6,565,302  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,545,968   1,499,093   1,475,422   1,364,785   1,109,638  
Savings deposits 604,931   571,794   548,662   525,224   496,798  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,388,027   3,313,556   3,086,260   2,908,299   2,830,778  
Time deposits 1,044,915   1,112,053   1,176,181   1,093,760   872,998  
Total deposits 6,583,841   6,496,496   6,286,525   5,892,068   5,310,212  
Short-term borrowings 73,492   68,962   58,845   82,694   159,825  
Other borrowings 143,261   155,943   269,093   273,904   277,753  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,254,626   5,222,308   5,139,042   4,883,881   4,638,152  
Stockholders' equity 770,255   753,059   751,099   742,050   736,719  

(3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 on December 31, 2020, with a transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs                      
Assets          
Loans 3.91 %   3.92 %   3.91 %   4.03 %   4.47 %
Taxable investment securities and other 1.81 %   1.84 %   2.09 %   2.31 %   2.56 %
Tax-exempt securities 2.54 %   2.51 %   2.55 %   2.70 %   2.67 %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 0.11 %   0.09 %   0.10 %   0.08 %   1.42 %
Total interest-earning assets 3.56 %   3.51 %   3.49 %   3.69 %   4.17 %
Liabilities          
Savings accounts 0.05 %   0.05 %   0.06 %   0.07 %   0.07 %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.34 %   0.38 %   0.44 %   0.55 %   0.97 %
Time deposits 0.83 %   1.01 %   1.19 %   1.48 %   1.81 %
Borrowings 2.87 %   2.84 %   2.73 %   2.62 %   2.54 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.51 %   0.59 %   0.72 %   0.86 %   1.18 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 3.05 %   2.92 %   2.77 %   2.83 %   2.99 %
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.19 %   3.08 %   2.96 %   3.06 %   3.28 %
Annualized cost of deposits 0.32 %   0.37 %   0.44 %   0.55 %   0.82 %
Asset Quality Data          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Balance at beginning of period $ 71,124     $ 65,242     $ 57,839     $ 48,884     $ 40,003  
Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 (4)     6,656              
Provision for credit losses on loans (2,808)     (246)     8,000     9,000     9,223  
Charge-offs (1,270)     (746)     (682)     (142)     (483)  
Recoveries 206     218     85     97     141  
Balance at end of period $ 67,252     $ 71,124     $ 65,242     $ 57,839     $ 48,884  
           
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)          
Commercial, real estate $ 843     $ (47)     $ 298     $ (36)     $ 111  
Commercial, industrial and other 221     478     173     (13)     (31)  
Equipment financing 83     64     95     (11)     71  
Residential mortgages (58)         (1)         96  
Consumer and home equity (25)     33     32     105     95  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,064     $ 528     $ 597     $ 45     $ 342  
Non-Performing Assets (5)          
Commercial, real estate $ 23,984     $ 35,091     $ 26,145     $ 25,615     $ 24,770  
Commercial, industrial and other 2,252     2,633     1,484     1,546     1,909  
Equipment financing 293     327     444     400     199  
Residential mortgages 2,323     2,469     2,695     2,860     2,837  
Consumer and home equity 2,274     2,243     2,322     2,432     2,689  
Total non-accrual loans 31,126     42,763     33,090     32,853     32,404  
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession             354     393  
Total non-performing assets $ 31,126     $ 42,763     $ 33,090     $ 33,207     $ 32,797  
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $     $ 1     $ 165     $ 58     $ 99  
Loans restructured and still accruing $ 3,799     $ 3,856     $ 4,299     $ 4,667     $ 4,719  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.10 %   1.18 %   1.11 %   1.00 %   0.92 %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.51 %   0.71 %   0.57 %   0.57 %   0.61 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.40 %   0.56 %   0.44 %   0.44 %   0.47 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.07 %   0.04 %   0.04 %   %   0.03 %

(4) The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020 with a $6.7 million transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 do not reflect the adoption of CECL

(5) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans from December 31, 2020 forward


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  At or for the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share                
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 768,065     $ 763,784     $ 753,572     $ 745,489     $ 736,922  
Less: Goodwill 156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 3,063     3,288     3,538     3,788     4,049  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 608,725     $ 604,219     $ 593,757     $ 585,424     $ 576,596  
           
Shares outstanding at end of period 50,598     50,480     50,468     50,463     50,462  
           
Book value per share - GAAP $ 15.18     $ 15.13     $ 14.93     $ 14.77     $ 14.60  
           
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 12.03     $ 11.97     $ 11.77     $ 11.60     $ 11.43  
           
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets                      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 608,725     $ 604,219     $ 593,757     $ 585,424     $ 576,596  
           
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 7,771,761     $ 7,664,297     $ 7,522,184     $ 7,488,516     $ 7,013,908  
Less: Goodwill 156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 3,063     3,288     3,538     3,788     4,049  
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 7,612,421     $ 7,504,732     $ 7,362,369     $ 7,328,451     $ 6,853,582  
Paycheck Protection Program loans ("PPP") 346,150     284,636     325,115     325,999      
Total assets at end of period excluding PPP- Non-GAAP $ 7,425,611     $ 7,379,661     $ 7,197,069     $ 7,162,517     $ 7,013,908  
Total tangible assets at end of period excluding PPP - Non-GAAP $ 7,266,271     $ 7,220,096     $ 7,037,254     $ 7,002,452     $ 6,853,582  
           
Common equity to assets - GAAP 9.88 %   9.97 %   10.02 %   9.96 %   10.51 %
Common equity to assets excluding PPP - Non-GAAP 10.34 %   10.35 %   10.47 %   10.41 %   10.51 %
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.00 %   8.05 %   8.06 %   7.99 %   8.41 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP - Non-GAAP 8.38 %   8.37 %   8.44 %   8.36 %   8.41 %
           
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                      
Net income - GAAP $ 23,175     $ 18,848     $ 14,427     $ 11,851     $ 12,392  
           
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 770,255     $ 753,059     $ 751,099     $ 742,050     $ 736,719  
Less: Average goodwill 156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277     156,277  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 3,192     3,433     3,689     3,942     4,205  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 610,786     $ 593,349     $ 591,133     $ 581,831     $ 576,237  
           
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 12.20 %   9.96 %   7.64 %   6.42 %   6.77 %
           
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 15.39 %   12.64 %   9.71 %   8.19 %   8.65 %
           
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio          
Total noninterest expense $ 33,903     $ 36,945     $ 32,097     $ 31,462     $ 32,504  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (226)     (249)     (250)     (261)     (265)  
Long term debt prepayment fees     (3,777)             (356)  
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 33,677     $ 32,919     $ 31,847     $ 31,201     $ 31,883  
           
Net interest income $ 56,728     $ 55,135     $ 52,134     $ 50,519     $ 49,899  
Total noninterest income 5,759     6,845     6,773     5,481     8,011  
Total revenue 62,487     61,980     58,907     56,000     57,910  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 163     149     108     93     88  
Gains on sales of investment securities     (871)             (342)  
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 62,650     $ 61,258     $ 59,015     $ 56,093     $ 57,656  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 53.75 %   53.74 %   53.96 %   55.62 %   55.30 %

Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results and Increases Dividend

