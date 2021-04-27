Porch Group Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Monday, May 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, will hold a conference call and webinar on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Porch’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or PRCH@gatewayir.com.

A replay of the webinar will also be available in the Investors section of Porch’s corporate website.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 11,150 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Investor Relations contact:

Cody Slach, Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

PRCH@gatewayir.com

Porch Press contact:

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 386-6332

PRCH@gatewayir.com