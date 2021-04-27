RTI Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification in the U.S. and Spain for the Third Consecutive Year

RTI Receives 96 Percent Confidence Level Rating from Employees that it is a Great Place to Work

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, is proud to announce its recertification in both the U.S. and Spain as a 2021 Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® organization for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based solely on what current employees say about their experience working at RTI. With an increase to last year’s outstanding ranking, 96 percent of employees surveyed agree that RTI is a great place to work, with a world-class company wide employee net promoter score (eNPS) of 81.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The extensive certification process is based on a global employee survey, a detailed culture audit and a comprehensive assessment of company benefits, policies, and philosophies. To earn certification, a company must achieve consistently high ratings across all categories.

“Everyone knows; this was a hard year. Despite all the forces pushing us apart politically, physically, and emotionally, we stuck together,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “I couldn’t be more proud of our people and the 1RTI culture. We faced the challenges, together. We grew as a culture, expanded our team, enabled even more flexibility, spent more time at home with our families, and found a way to enjoy the journey. Hard times test teams. Our global GPTW recertification, actually improving our world-class scores from previous years, is great evidence that we passed that test.”

The Great Place to Work survey highlights a number of key factors that make RTI truly a great workplace. Employees consistently said they feel management is honest about business practices and 100 percent of employees believe the work they’re doing is helping to achieve RTI’s mission. Employees gave high praise to RTI’s unique company culture, 1RTI, in which employees truly care about each other and feel that all employees, no matter the level or demographic, are treated fairly with integrity and respect. At RTI, employees overwhelmingly feel empowered to care about their mental and physical health, especially following a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that RTI is one of the greatest companies to work for.”

For more information about what it’s like to work at RTI and for a list of current open positions, please visit: www.rti.com/careers .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,500 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Madeline Kalicka

Karbo Communications for RTI

240-427-8961

RTI@karbocom.com