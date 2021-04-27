NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution with a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview at the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference being held on April 28 - 29.



B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference Date: Thursday, April 29TH Time: 10:30 a.m. ET Location: Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)

About NeuBase Therapeutics:

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines which can be designed to increase, decrease, or change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve genetic defects that drive disease. NeuBase’s targeted PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the DNA or RNA level by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Information:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

OP: (617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

NeuBase Media Information:

Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.

Little Dog Communications Inc.

(858) 344-8091

jessica@litldog.com