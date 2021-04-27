Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,385 in the last 365 days.

NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution with a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview at the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference being held on April 28 - 29.

B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference
Date: Thursday, April 29TH
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)

About NeuBase Therapeutics:

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines which can be designed to increase, decrease, or change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve genetic defects that drive disease. NeuBase’s targeted PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the DNA or RNA level by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Information:

Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
OP: (617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

NeuBase Media Information:

Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
Little Dog Communications Inc.
(858) 344-8091
jessica@litldog.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Neuroscience Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.