Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,387 in the last 365 days.

Vital Farms to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 before market open. Vital Farms will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The live conference call webcast can be accessed on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com under “Events.” The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term sustainability of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

CONTACT:
Media:
Nisha Devarajan
Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:
Matt Siler
Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com


You just read:

Vital Farms to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.