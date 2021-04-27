Equillium Announces Three Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 104th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists

Presentations highlight the pathogenic role of the CD6-ALCAM pathway, the immunologic impact of modulating this pathway with itolizumab, and pharmacodynamic assays to monitor this in patients

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 27, 2021 -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that three posters will be presented at VIRTUAL IMMUNOLOGYTM, the 2021 American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Annual Meeting to be held May 10-15, 2021.



The first two posters describe itolizumab’s novel mechanism of action and its effect on the inhibition of the CD6/ALCAM pathway. A third poster describes the validation of an assay to monitor the engagement and modulation of CD6 on T cells as a clinical biomarker of treatment with itolizumab. This assay was developed in collaboration with Precision for Medicine, a specialist clinical contract research organization with deep expertise in the development of clinical biomarkers of the immune system.

Title: Itolizumab-induced Antigenic Modulation of CD6 Inhibits T Cell Activity

First Author: Dalena Chu, Senior Research Associate, Equillium, Inc.

Poster Session: Pathologies and Interventions

Date and Time: Monday, May 10, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Abstract ID Number: 929

Title: Blockade of the CD6-ALCAM pathway modulates effector T cell function

First Author: Jeanette Ampudia, Scientist, Equillium, Inc.

Poster Session: Peripheral Lymphocyte Regulation and Maintenance

Date and Time: Friday May 14, 2021 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm ET

Abstract ID Number: 836

Title: An Assay to Monitor the Engagement and Modulation of CD6 on T cells as a Clinical Biomarker of Treatment with Itolizumab

First Author: Angelina R Bisconte, Director of Translational Biology & Biomarker Development, Precision For Medicine

Poster Session: Cancer and Inflammation

Date and Time: Monday, May 10, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Abstract ID Number: 976

About Itolizumab

Itolizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease, lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

