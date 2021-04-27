The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces 2021–2025 ESG Business Goals as Part of New Corporate Responsibility Report

Company is focusing on five ESG strategic areas over the next five years as part of commitment to GroMoreGood

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, announced its new environmental, social and governance (ESG)-driven business goals that will guide the company’s sustainability strategy over the next five years. The goals, which were revealed with the release of ScottsMiracle-Gro’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report, outline how the company will deliver on its corporate purpose––to GroMoreGood everywhere––for associates, communities, consumers and the environment throughout 2021 and beyond.



ScottsMiracle-Gro has intensified its actions to align business practices over the past decade in ways that are good for the planet, people and communities. During 2019–2020, the company underwent a formal materiality assessment, following the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), to prioritize its most important ESG opportunities and risks and to further align its sustainability goals and commitments with stakeholder priorities. Based on that assessment, five key areas of focus were identified to drive ScottsMiracle-Gro’s sustainability strategy over the next five years:

Product Stewardship and Safety

Operations and Supply Chain

Associate Engagement and Wellness

Community Engagement

Governance and Transparency



In 2020, ScottsMiracle-Gro focused heavily on establishing sustainability benchmarks, creating implementation and monitoring plans, and continuous improvement around these five focus areas. The 2021–2025 ESG goals that emerged as part of these efforts can be found at www.scottsmiraclegro.com/environmental-social-and-governance/ .

“Across our business, we are focused on our purpose, to GroMoreGood, for every person and every patch of the Earth,” said Jim Hagedorn, Chairman and CEO, ScottsMiracle-Gro. “To us, that’s what sustainability is all about and that’s what our company has always been about. We have committed ourselves longterm to our ESG priorities and to transparent reporting that enables our stakeholders to judge our values and sustainability for themselves.”

Some highlights from ScottsMiracle-Gro’s recently announced ESG goals featured in their 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Connecting 10 million children to the benefits of gardens and greenspaces

Reaching 145 million Americans through environmental partnerships

Investing $2.5 million in criminal justice reform and economic inclusion initiatives within the cannabis space



Tripling the amount of recycled content in plastic packaging

Increasing consumer brand packaging that can be recycled or reused by 50%

Utilizing established data collection process for emissions and waste in 100% of locations to establish baseline metrics and future improvement goals

Demonstrating improvement on identified “GroMoreGood” Goals among 75% of suppliers

Applying diagnostic data to identify strengths and areas of opportunity in the company’s mission to ensure all associates are treated in a fair and equitable manner

Continuing to provide holistic health and wellness programs to help people through their best and most challenging times, with the goal of enhancing their health, happiness and longevity

In the coming years, ScottsMiracle-Gro will continue reporting on its progress and continuous improvement related to its ESG priority areas of focus. Read the company’s full 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report here www.scottsmiraclegro.com/environmental-social-and-governance/.

Learn more about the company’s purpose to GroMoreGood everywhere: www.scottsmiraclegro.com/responsibility/.

