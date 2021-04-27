Daré Bioscience Announces Ovaprene®, a Novel Investigational Hormone-Free Contraceptive, Poster Presentation at the 2021 Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that data from the Company’s postcoital test (PCT) clinical study of its novel investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive, Ovaprene, will be presented at the 2021 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting. The meeting will be conducted virtually from April 30 - May 2, 2021.



The poster will present topline results from the Ovaprene PCT clinical study, a pre-pivotal, multi-center, open-label, non-significant risk device trial. In the PCT study, Ovaprene prevented essentially all progressively motile sperm from entering the cervical canal (mean 0.48, median 0.00, per high powered field), a surrogate marker for contraceptive effectiveness. In PCT studies of similar size, products (diaphragms) that demonstrated no motile sperm in the cervical mucus during PCT assessments later demonstrated “typical use” contraceptive effectiveness of 86-91% in pivotal contraceptive studies evaluating pregnancy rates over six-month periods. If approved, Ovaprene could be the first monthly non-hormonal prescription contraceptive product addressing an important unmet need in the contraceptive method mix.

"Market demographic data suggest there is a growing segment of women considering alternatives to hormonal contraceptive methods and it has already been established that there is a large segment of women who choose monthly contraceptive vaginal rings for the convenience of a non-daily option,” said Christine Mauck, MD, Medical Director for Daré Bioscience. “These PCT clinical study data are highly encouraging and give us confidence to move Ovaprene into the next stage of clinical development, a pivotal contraceptive effectiveness study, following our Investigational Device Exemption submission to the FDA planned for later this year.”

“I believe this study was the most robust PCT clinical study ever conducted in the field of contraception and these findings are encouraging with regard to Ovaprene’s potential as an alternative to traditional hormone-based options. I am honored to present results from the PCT study at the ACOG’s annual meeting,” commented Andrea Thurman, MD, Professor of OBGYN at CONRAD/Eastern Virginia Medical School and a principal investigator in the Ovaprene PCT clinical study.

The ePoster entitled Successful Postcoital Test Results of a New Monthly Hormone-Free Vaginal Contraceptive, authored by Andrea Thurman, MD, Jeffrey Baker, MD, Jeffrey Jensen, MD, MPH, Courtney Schreiber, MD, MPH, Nadene Zack, MS, Christine Mauck, MD, MPH, will be presented virtually by Andrea Thurman, MD and will be available to meeting attendees on the ACOG website at https://www.acog.org, beginning April 30, 2021.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré’s product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

