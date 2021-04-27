Wesana Health Adds Israel Mirsky as Chief Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”), an emerging life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psilocybin-based medicine, today announced that Israel Mirsky has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer.



“I am deeply passionate about Wesana’s vision for the future of brain health, and the broad positive impacts more effective therapies in this area could have," said Mr. Mirsky. “I am eager to develop initiatives and insight that help achieve Wesana’s goals and to continue building critical relationships for the company. Wesana has made tremendous progress already and I’m thrilled to join at this pivotal moment.”

Israel Mirsky is a cross-disciplinary technologist with a focus on anticipating and adjusting to the behavioral, cultural and ethical implications of rapid change. Most recently, Israel led global technology and emerging platforms at OMD, Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year for 2019 and 2020 and the world's largest media network. There he was responsible for empowering teams around the world to deliver better business decisions, faster for many of the Fortune 500, including SCJ, SAP, Disney and many others, as well as for future proofing client business, thought leadership and technology product development.

Previously, he led the global Intel business for OMD, headed performance and social products for Omnicom’s marketing technology unit Annalect, and built out the emerging media and technology practice and cross-channel analytics teams for global PR firm Porter Novelli. In earlier roles, he has worked in artificial intelligence for programmatic marketing and in media technology consulting, leveraging his background in computer science.

“Israel’s expertise as a global strategic innovator will help make Wesana a leader in helping those who are currently facing neurological challenges including Traumatic Brain Injury,” said Daniel Carcillo, CEO of Wesana Health. “He has a track record of uncovering business critical insights and developing initiatives that translate into outstanding business results.”

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health is an emerging life sciences company championing the development of innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance. Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana Health is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols, including psilocybin-based therapies, that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com .

On February 2, 2021, Wesana Health entered into a definitive agreement with Debut Diamonds Inc. (“Debut”) (CSE: DDI) to complete a business combination by way of a transaction (the “Transaction”) that will constitute a reverse takeover of Debut by Wesana Health. Upon closing of the transaction, Debut will change its name to Wesana Health Holdings Inc. and all of its directors and executive officers will resign and the board of directors and executive officers of Wesana Health Holdings Inc. will be comprised of the nominees of Wesana Health. Closing of the Transaction remains subject to satisfying various customary conditions precedent, including receipt of applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals.

