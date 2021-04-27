Hill International Schedules Release of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 10, 2021, after the close of the stock market. Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Weintraub, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the results.



Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-9753 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6739 (International) approximately 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and asking to be connected to the Hill International Conference Call. To listen to the live call online, please go to the “Investor Relations” section of Hill’s website at www.hillintl.com and click on “Financial Information,” and then “Conferences and Calls.” Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to participate in the live call, the conference call will be accessible on Hill’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

