Apple could quickly have extra firm within the $2 trillion market cap membership

Microsoft (MSFT) is worth just under $2 trillion. Amazon (AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.7 trillion, and Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL) is worth about $1.5 trillion.

Tech stocks have come roaring back in recent weeks, helping to push these Nasdaq stalwarts and others to near record highs.

In fact, tech’s Magnificent Seven — the five FAANG stocks of Facebook (FB), Amazon, Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet, plus Microsoft and Tesla (TSLA) — are now collectively worth about $9.3 trillion. That’s a quarter of the S&P 500’s total market value of $37.5 trillion.

Despite disappointing subscriber growth for Netflix when it reported earnings last week, experts think the tech rebound is likely to continue.

That’s because big tech companies are expected to post solid earnings for the foreseeable future. Tesla will release its latest results Monday after the market close, while Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft report later this week.

“The earnings expectations…

