Leading US Dating Coach Andrea McGinty Predicts Skyrocketing Online Dating Usage in the Next 3 Months

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, United States, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online dating has been around for an entire generation now, with the world’s first online dating site, Match.com launching in 1995. According to 33000 Dates however, it hasn’t been until the last 10 years that online dating has really exploded. With busy professionals lacking time to go out, or new singles not yet confident to physically meet someone and ask them out, how we date has shifted drastically.

According to leading dating expert Andrea McGinty, online dating is set to skyrocket over the next 3 months. COVID-19 lockdowns are a major cause of this growth. Those looking to find someone have had no choice but to turn to dating websites and apps, due to the inability to meet people at parties or group outings. With eyes opened to not only the convenience of online dating but being able to vet a person’s interests and initiate a virtual conversation before meeting them, online dating has never been more appealing.

Andrea McGinty is no stranger to dating. When Andrea was in her 20’s, her fiancée broke up with her only 5 weeks before their wedding. “Oh, wow talk about depressing,” Andrea recalls. “Once I got over crying, I finally agreed to friends sending me on a few very iffy dates,” she laughs. Tired of being set-up and let down, the experience gave Andrea a brilliant idea.

In 1991, during a time of pre-internet dating, Andrea founded It’s Just Lunch, a dating service for busy professionals. With only $6,000 to fund the venture, Andrea scaled the company to not only multiple locations, but also internationally, with 110 locations worldwide prior to selling the company.

Andrea was not done with the dating world yet. During the 2010’s internet dating boom, Andrea found that many of her clients, friends and family had no idea how to navigate the online dating system in a positive and proactive way. With that came another brilliant business idea, 33000Dates.com. “I started 33000Dates.com to help women and men in their 20’s to 60’s+ navigate the trials and tribulations of online dating with a solid four-point strategy,” Andrea says.

33000Dates.com has experienced growth of more than 174% during the 1st quarter of 2021 compared to 2020. Given the impacts of COVID-19, it should come as no surprise that more and more people are longing for a significant other by their side. “There are 100.4 million adults who are single according to the US census – that’s more than 45% of the population!” states Andrea. “With our economy returning, more people will turn to the most convenient avenue (online dating) to help them find the one.”

These predictions don’t solely relate to those in their 20’s to early 30’s. While they have grown up with the world of online dating, much of the user growth we can expect will be from the older demographic. According to the Pew Research Center, 38% of people aged between 30-49 have used online dating.

“My 40’s-60’s clients generally come to me totally confused about the right way to navigate online dating,” Andrea says. “Many are either divorced or widowed, and the largest pool of people they have ever met was in college, then grad school. Online dating is a way to widen that pond,” she explains. While many may have successful careers, or educations, many simply lack the time and familiarity with online dating subtleties, which is where Andrea’s dating coaching expertise comes in.

Andrea and 33000Dates.com are no mere matchmaker or dating service. “What I do is work alongside clients to coach them through the dating process, help them choose the best online dating sites or apps for them, help write their online dating profiles, vet their photos, and act as an online dating coach for the first few months as they begin dating,” Andrea says.

With online dating about to skyrocket, it’s a service essential to those serious about finding ‘the one’. Her clients often hire experts for what doesn’t fit into their busy lifestyle, such as a housekeeper, dog walker, personal trainer, so why not an online dating coach to be objective and give them their best success with online dating?

With more than 4,200 marriages under her belt, it’s clear that Andrea is the dating expert you need by your side if you’re looking to change the way you date for the better. Plus, she says it’s the best job in the world!





