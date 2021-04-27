GZ6G Technologies Tapped as MidAmerican Energy Company Recplex’s Public Wi-Fi Platform Partner for Marketing, Communications, and Digital Advertising

/EIN News/ -- Green Zebra Smart Media and Smart Networks Divisions to Bring Customizable Advertising and Communication Options to Technologically Advanced West Des Moines Sports Complex

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced its partnership with the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex (“RecPlex”), scheduled to open this summer. GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Media division will provide the public Wi-Fi platform to enable communications, marketing and digital advertising, and the Green Zebra Smart Networks division will be responsible for the management of the safe and contactless communications technology at the sports complex. Located in the city of West Des Moines, this state-of-the-art 66-acre, city-owned athletic venue will offer a variety of sports events and a wide range of recreational, educational, and adaptive programs throughout the year.

“We’re excited to partner with GZ6G Technologies and their divisions in order to help bring sponsors and advertisers to the RecPlex,” said Shayne Ratcliff, General Manager of the RecPlex. “Their integrated approach and ability to provide new avenues for messaging and advertisements in real-time gives the RecPlex more opportunities to communicate with our audience and create new opportunities for revenue.”

RecPlex will be at the forefront of high-speed Wi-Fi technology by using Lumen Enterprise Technologies and its affiliates for its network infrastructure creating a smart venue. This technology will enable Green Zebra Smart Networks to communicate with all free Wi-Fi users in the complex for information delivery and emergency purposes, as well as provide Green Zebra Smart Media the ability to cultivate sponsorships and advertisers for various digital areas inside and outside of the RecPlex with available IoT technologies.

“Our partnership with Green Zebra will provide both new and increased monetization services that we expect will help sustain the RecPlex operations,” said Tom Hadden, City Manager of West Des Moines. “This facility delivers a major economic benefit to the area and is just the beginning of our smart city initiative.”

GZ6G Technologies’ divisions will be advising the RecPlex and the City of West Des Moines on strategy and planning for new technological advances to keep the venue innovative while at the same time creating a monetization solution to help cover operational costs. With a variety of restaurants, hotels, and shopping centers nearby, advertising and sponsorship opportunities at the RecPlex will give businesses the advantages of being seen by thousands of families and locals throughout the region.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the first City of West Des Moines smart venue,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “Our Green Zebra divisions are ready to help work with the city to safely open and support the advancements of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies at the RecPlex.”

GZ6G Technologies and its Green Zebra Smart Media division will announce the RecPlex Wi-Fi and digital sponsors and advertisers in the coming months. For more information or if you would like to digitally advertise at RecPlex, go to www.GZSmartMedia.com.

For more information on the RecPlex venue including non-digital advertising and sponsorships, rental opportunities, prices and availability, please visit www.therecplex.com.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of three divisions, Green Zebra Networks: providing Wireless IT networking, wireless hardware, and software services. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software application Development and API integrated application services for commercial, industrial, and user engagement technology, as well as monetization and data analytics. Green Zebra Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

About MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex:

The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex is more than a sports center — it is a one-of-a-kind destination that promises to enhance the quality of life for Central Iowans of all ages and abilities. The City of West Des Moines built a unique partnership with the local private sector to address the demand for a regional, indoor sports facility that provides year-round access and opportunity for our growing youth sports programs. This unique facility has something for everyone, from indoor ice, turf, and court spaces to meeting rooms, Esports, special events spaces, and more. For more information, visit www.TheRecPlex.com.



