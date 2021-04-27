Rubicon Named Winner of CFI.co Best SaaS Smart City Solutions Award

RUBICONSmartCity™ helps city governments run more efficient, effective, and sustainable operations

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has been named the winner of the Capital Finance International (CFI) Best SaaS Smart City Solutions award for 2021.

The award was won for RUBICONSmartCity™, a technology platform that helps city governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and municipal fleet operations. RUBICONSmartCity helps city governments ensure every resident’s trash and recycling is collected on their scheduled day, meaning no missed pickups. It also documents litter, bulky waste, and illegal dumping with photos, thus ensuring that these piles are cleaned up in a timely manner. It reduces recycling contamination, so cities can sell their recyclable commodities for as much money as possible, and it reduces the cost of collection by ensuring trucks are taking the most efficient path to collect waste and recycling. Finally, it also equips these vehicles—which go up and down every street in every city at least once a week—with capabilities to look for critical infrastructure and quality of life issues that can plague communities, helping our city partners deliver proactive government and equitable public service across all zip codes.

In the City of Kansas City, Missouri, the implementation of RUBICONSmartCity in the City’s fleet of 80 sanitation vehicles that service approximately 160,000 locations delivered over two million dollars cost savings and a 17 percent increase in citizen satisfaction with solid waste collection. In the City of Spokane, Washington, Rubicon’s smart city technology saved the City an estimated $25,000 in annual printing costs and helped to bring in approximately two million dollars in revenue each year from extra set outs. And in the City of Montgomery, Alabama, Rubicon’s software helped drivers document over 57,000 issues along their routes during the pilot period alone—and Rubicon’s data showed that if the City were to reduce its routes by just five, taxpayer savings could total approximately $375,000 per year.

CFI.co is a business, economics, and finance publication headquartered in London. Each year, the company seeks out individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. Reporting from frontlines of economic convergence, CFI.co realizes that best practice is to be found throughout the world and the Awards Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found in the hope to inspire others to further improve their own performance.

“We’re excited for Rubicon’s smart city technology to be recognized by CFI.co in this way,” said Conor Riffle, Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “We believe that the $350 billion in recently allocated aid for states and city governments as part of the American Rescue Plan provides a once in a generation opportunity for municipal solid waste departments to reimagine their solid waste departments and ensure that this crucial city service is prepared and resilient for generations to come.”

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in over 55 cities across the United States, including Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Columbus, OH; Durham, NC; Fort Collins, CO; Fort Smith, AR; Greenville, NC; Kansas City, MO; Memphis, TN; Montgomery, AL; Norfolk, VA; Santa Fe, NM; San Antonio, TX; Spokane, WA; Roseville, CA; and West Memphis, AR. The solution is available to purchase on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the HGACBuy consortium, and Marketplace.city.

“The CFI.co judging panel is pleased to present this award to Rubicon in recognition of the company’s advances in smart city innovation,” said Wim Romeijn, Editor at CFI.co. “The RUBICONSmartCity platform provides cities in the U.S. and abroad with the tools and technology they need to create more sustainable operations, and on behalf of everyone at CFI.co I look forward to following the platform’s continued success for years to come.”

Rubicon is changing the entire waste and recycling industry by bringing transparency, data, and analytics to a category that is ripe for innovation. It is constantly driving the industry forward, as is evident through the winning of national and international innovation awards including being named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021, the establishment of Rubicon.org (the company’s official community giving platform), and the company’s recent signing of the Climate Pledge by Amazon and Global Optimism. Signatories of the Pledge commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations’ Paris Climate Agreement.

About CFI.co

CFI.co, a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance, recognizes that the traditional distinction between emerging and developed markets is now far less meaningful as world economies converge. Headquartered in London, the world’s most multicultural city, CFI.co brings you coverage and analysis of the drivers behind change. Combining the views of leading multilateral and national organizations with thought leadership from some of the world’s top minds—our dedicated editorial team ensure that readers better understand the forces influencing and reshaping the global economy.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report/.

Dan Sampson Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Rubicon dan.sampson@rubicon.com