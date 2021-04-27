WPD Pharmaceuticals to Attend the 10th Congress of the Polish Society of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology and Present Assumption of the Phase 1 Study with Berubicin in Pediatric Malignant Gliomas

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it will attend the 10th Annual Congress of the Polish Society of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology to be held on May 6-8, 2021.



During the Congress, WPD will present the key assumptions of the WPD-201P Clinical Trial Protocol, which is planned to start in Q2 2021, as a part of the research project: “New approach to glioblastoma treatment addressing the critical unmet medical need“, granted by National Research and Development Center (“NRDC”) and co-financed by the European Union, under the Smart Growth Operational Program 2014-2020.

Berubicin is a second-generation anthracycline candidate for the treatment of a number of Central Nervous System Cancers, including Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) and Malignant Gliomas. Anthracyclines are designed to utilize natural processes to induce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage in targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin was developed by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and demonstrated positive responses that include one durable complete response in a Phase 1 human clinical trial conducted previously by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD commented, “We are very excited for the ability to share our Phase I pediatric clinical trial protocol with the members of the pediatric oncology society. This will be a great opportunity to promote our project and to establish the possibility for future cooperation.”

WPD also announces it has engaged Strikepoint Media LLC. (“Strikepoint”), to provide digital marketing and brand awareness support. The Company has agreed to pay Strikepoint US$50,000 for a 3 month digital media term commencing on April 26, 2021. Strikepoint will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for their services.

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain technologies of the licensor. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights, among other things. The sublicense territory from CNS Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech includes for most compounds 30 countries in Europe and Asia, including Russia.

