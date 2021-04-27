Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $9.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $4.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.  

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Return on assets of 1.01% and return on equity of 11.81%
  • Credit quality metrics remained stable and reduced COVID-19 exposure drove a negative credit loss provision of $1.0 million
  • Period-end loan balances grew by $51 million, or 2.6% sequentially
    • SBA PPP Round 2 originations totaled $65 million through March 31st
    • SBA PPP Round 1 forgiveness pay-offs totaled $36 million - $143 million in balances remain at period-end
    • SBA PPP deferred fees remaining at March 31st totaled $5 million ($2 million for Round 1 and $3 million for Round 2)
  • Average deposit balances grew $173 million, or 5.7% sequentially and reflected stimulus inflows as well as strong core deposit growth
  • Noninterest expense declined $0.9 million driven by lower expense for other real estate and compensation
  • Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) contributed $0.09 per share

“I am pleased with our first quarter results,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Capital City Bank Group.  “Rising consumer spending, lower unemployment, improving credit quality and a noticeable increase in loan activity in and around our markets, are contributing to a stronger economy.  Our core business is performing well.  In addition to round two of the SBA PPP loans, we experienced solid growth in commercial real estate and residential loans, culminating in net loan growth of $51 million, or 2.6% for the quarter.  Wealth management, mortgage and debit/credit cards performed well.  Expenses declined $0.9 million, or 2% quarter over quarter.  After evaluating our credit risk, we lowered our allowance for credit losses by $1.8 million, or 8%.  This was based on our current level of problem assets and pandemic-related extensions, a $0.5 million net recovery for the quarter and our positive outlook on the economy.  The past year has been challenging.  Our team has responded to every challenge and we have tweaked our business model, where appropriate.  While our tactics may change, our strategy remains the same -- to produce long-term value for our shareowners.  I am optimistic about our future.” 

COVID-19 Update

  • We continue to closely monitor conditions in our communities.  With case counts trending downward in most of our markets, we established a phased plan for safely returning to work beginning February 1st.
  • On March 1st, all of our banking offices returned to normal banking hours and lobby services.
  • For the near term, we will continue to maintain flexible in-office and remote working arrangements for non-retail associates to limit building capacity.
  • We are adhering to national guidelines and local safety ordinances to protect both clients and associates.
  • We continue to support clients with the Small Business Administration Payment Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) by actively assisting with the Round 1 forgiveness process and offering funding for clients eligible in Round 2.

Discussion of Operating Results

Summary Overview

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the $2.0 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $2.3 million decrease in the provision for credit losses and lower noninterest expense of $0.9 million, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in noninterest income and lower net interest income of $0.5 million.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the $9.5 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $14.3 million increase in noninterest income and a lower provision for credit losses of $6.0 million, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $9.5 million and lower net interest income of $1.3 million.  This comparison reflects the acquisition of a 51% membership interest in, and consolidation of, CCHL on March 1, 2020.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.01% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 11.81% for the first quarter of 2021.  These metrics were 0.84% and 8.97% for the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively, and 0.57% and 5.20% for the first quarter of 2020, respectively. 

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $24.6 million compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The decrease compared to both prior periods reflected lower rates earned on investment securities and variable/adjustable rate loans.  The year-over-year decline also reflected lower rates on overnight funds.  Partially offsetting these declines were higher volumes of earning assets, including lower yielding SBA PPP loans and overnight funds.   

The federal funds target rate has remained in the range of 0.00%-0.25% since March 2020 when the Fed reduced its overnight rate by 150 basis points, and as a result, we continue to experience lower repricing of our variable/adjustable rate earning assets and investment securities.  Our overall cost of funds remained low during the first quarter of 2021 at 0.11%, a decrease of three basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a reduction in short-term borrowings.    

Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.85%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decline of 93 basis points from the first quarter of 2020.  The decreases were primarily attributable to significant growth in overnight funds which reduced our margin.   Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021, excluding the impact of overnight funds in excess of $200 million, was 3.45%.  We discuss the effect of the pandemic related stimulus programs on our balance sheet in more detail below under Discussion of Financial Condition.

Provision for Credit Loss

We recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.0 million (consisting of a negative $2.3 million for HFI loans, partially offset by a $1.3 million expense for unfunded loan commitments) for the first quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The negative provision for the first quarter of 2021 generally reflected improving economic conditions and a lower level of expected losses related to COVID-19.  Further, we recognized net loan recoveries of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.  We discuss the allowance for credit losses and COVID-19 exposure further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $29.8 million compared to $30.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to lower mortgage banking revenues of $0.6 million and deposit of $0.4 million, partially offset by higher bank card fees of $0.2 million and other income of $0.1 million.  Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the $14.3 million increase reflected higher mortgage banking revenues of $13.9 million, wealth management fees of $0.5 million, and bank card fees of $0.6 million, partially offset by lower deposit fees of $0.7 million.    

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $40.5 million compared to $41.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to lower compensation expense of $0.6 million and other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense of $0.7 million, partially offset by higher other expense of $0.5 million.  Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the $9.5 million increase reflected expenses added by the CCHL acquisition as Core CCBG’s expenses remained flat. 

The 51% ownership acquisition of CCHL and consolidation into CCBG’s financial statements occurred on March 1, 2020.  The table below reflects the major components of noninterest income for both Core CCBG and CCHL to help facilitate a better understanding of the year over year comparison. 

                         
    Three Months Ended
    Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Mar 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)   Core
CCBG		   CCHL   Core
CCBG		   CCHL   Core
CCBG		   CCHL
Deposit Fees $ 4,271   - $ 4,713 $ - $ 5,015 $ -
Bank Card Fees   3,618   -   3,462   -   3,051   -
Wealth Management Fees   3,090   -   3,069   -   2,604   -
Mortgage Banking Fees   279   16,846   302   17,409   1,138   2,115
Other   1,296   426   1,205   363   1,459   96
Total Noninterest Income $ 12,554 $ 17,272 $ 12,751 $ 17,772 $ 13,267 $ 2,211
                         
Salaries $ 12,171 $ 10,276 $ 12,384 $ 10,398 $ 13,488 $ 2,242
Other Associate Benefits   3,396   221   3,740   200   3,957   49
Total Compensation   15,567   10,497   16,124   10,598   17,445   2,291
                         
Occupancy, Net   5,106   861   5,056   920   4,748   231
Other   7,344   1,101   6,899   1,751   5,797   457
Total Noninterest Expense $ 28,017 $ 12,459 $ 28,079 $ 13,269 $ 27,990 $ 2,979
                         

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $2.8 million (effective rate of 19%) for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $2.8 million (effective rate of 22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.3 million (effective rate of 24%) for the first quarter of 2020.  Tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was unfavorably impacted by a $0.3 million discrete tax expense.  Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the decrease in our effective tax rate was attributable to converting CCHL to a partnership for tax purposes in the second quarter of 2020.  Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 18%-19% in 2021. 

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets were $3.498 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $160.5 million, or 4.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of $746.0 million, or 27.1%, over the first quarter of 2020.  The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances, which funded growth in both overnight funds sold and SBA PPP loans.  Deposit balances increased as a result of strong core deposit growth, in addition to funding retained at the bank from SBA PPP loans, and various other stimulus programs.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $814.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $705.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $234.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.  The increase compared to both prior periods was driven by strong core deposit growth, in addition to pandemic related stimulus programs (see below – Funding). 

Average loans held for investment (HFI) increased $50.9 million, or 2.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $196.6 million, or 10.6%, over the first quarter of 2020.  Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, average loan balances increased across all loan types except institutional and consumer, which declined slightly.  Compared to the first quarter of 2020, average loan balances increased across all loan types except institutional, consumer, and HELOCs.  Period-end HFI loans increased $51.3 million, or 2.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $195.3 million, or 10.5%, over the first quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, we originated an additional round of SBA PPP loans totaling $65.4 million (reflected in the commercial loan category) which averaged $23.7 million for the quarter.  Approximately $256 million in SBA PPP loans have been made since the inception of this program.  Through the first quarter of 2021, approximately $47 million in SBA PPP loans have been forgiven and paid-off ($11 million in Q4 2020 and $36 million in Q1 2021).  Forgiveness applications are expected to remain strong over the next three months for SBA PPP loans funded in 2020, and then over the course of 2021 for the SBA PPP loans funded in 2021.  SBA PPP loan fee income totaled approximately $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.  At March 31, 2021 we had $5.0 million (net) in deferred SBA PPP loan fees.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $22.0 million compared to $23.8 million at December 31, 2020 and $21.1 million at March 31, 2020.  Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9.  The $1.8 million net decrease in the allowance for the first quarter of 2021 reflected net loan recoveries totaling $0.5 million and the release of $2.3 million in reserves which reflected lower expected loan losses related to COVID-19.  At March 31, 2021, the allowance represented 1.07% of HFI loans and provided coverage of 411% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.19% and 406%, respectively, at December 31, 2020 and 1.13% and 433%, respectively, at March 31, 2020.  At March 31, 2021, excluding SBA PPP loans (100% government guaranteed), the allowance represented 1.19% of HFI loans compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2020. 

Credit Quality/COVID-19 Exposure

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $5.5 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $6.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $6.3 million at March 31, 2020.  Nonaccrual loans totaled $5.4 million at March 31, 2021, a $0.5 million decrease from December 31, 2020 and a $0.5 million increase over March 31, 2020.  The balance of OREO totaled $0.1 million at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $0.7 million from December 31, 2020 and a $1.3 million decrease from March 31, 2020.

We continue to monitor our loan portfolio for segments that continue to be affected by the pandemic.  To assist our clients, we have extended loans totaling $333 million of which 75% were for commercial borrowers and 25% were for consumer borrowers.  Approximately $328 million, or 98%, of the loan balances associated with these borrowers have resumed making regularly scheduled payments of which loan balances totaling $2.9 million were over 30 days delinquent and an additional $0.6 million was on nonaccrual status at March 31, 2021.  Of the $5 million that remains on extension, no loans were classified at March 31, 2021.               

Funding (Deposits/Debt)

Average total deposits were $3.240 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $173.4 million, or 5.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2020 and $686.8 million, or 26.9%, over the first quarter of 2020.  Average core deposits grew $546.8 million over the first quarter of 2020, which includes $342.9 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $113.0 million in savings account balances. In addition, average public fund deposits grew $121 million during this period.  Over the past 12 months, multiple government stimulus programs have been implemented, including the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, which are responsible for a large part of the growth in average deposits. Given these increases, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile throughout 2021 due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related balances and the economic recovery.  It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position.  The Bank continues to strategically consider ways to safely deploy a portion of this liquidity. 

Average short-term borrowings decreased $29.2 million over the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $30.5 million over the first quarter of 2020, which reflected a seasonal fluctuation in warehouse line borrowing needs to support CCHL’s loans held for sale. 

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $324.4 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $320.8 million at December 31, 2020 and $328.5 million at March 31, 2020.  During the first quarter of 2021, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $9.5 million, a $1.6 million increase in fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt, net adjustments totaling $0.3 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, stock compensation accretion of $0.2 million, and a $0.1 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss for our pension plan.  Shareowners’ equity was reduced by a common stock dividend of $2.5 million ($0.15 per share), reclassification of $4.2 million to temporary equity to increase the redemption value of the non-controlling interest in CCHL, and a $1.4 million decrease in the unrealized gain on investment securities.

At March 31, 2021, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.20% compared to 17.30% at December 31, 2020 and 17.19% at March 31, 2020.  Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.63%, 13.71%, and 13.55%, respectively, on these dates.  Our leverage ratio was 8.97%, 9.33%, and 10.81%, respectively, on these dates.  All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards.  Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 6.13% at March 31, 2021 compared to 6.25% and 7.98% at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.9 billion in assets.  We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services.  Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 85 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.  For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially.  The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.  Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov).  Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity.  We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. 

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 324,426   $ 320,837   $ 339,425   $ 335,057   $ 328,507  
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     89,095     89,095     89,095     89,095     89,275  
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   235,331     231,742     250,330     245,962     239,232  
Total Assets (GAAP)     3,929,884     3,798,071     3,587,041     3,499,524     3,086,523  
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     89,095     89,095     89,095     89,095     89,275  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 3,840,789   $ 3,708,976   $ 3,497,946   $ 3,410,429   $ 2,997,248  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   6.13 %   6.25 %   7.16 %   7.21 %   7.98 %
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   16,875,719     16,844,997     16,800,563     16,821,743     16,845,462  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 13.94   $ 13.76   $ 14.90   $ 14.62   $ 14.20  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.        
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS        
Unaudited        
               
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Mar 31, 2020  
EARNINGS              
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 9,506   $ 7,746 $ 4,287  
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.56   $ 0.46 $ 0.25  
PERFORMANCE              
Return on Average Assets   1.01   % 0.84 % 0.57 %
Return on Average Equity   11.81     8.97   5.20  
Net Interest Margin   2.85     3.00   3.78  
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   54.90     55.00   37.52  
Efficiency Ratio   74.36   % 74.36 % 74.89 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY              
Tier 1 Capital   16.08   % 16.19 % 16.12 %
Total Capital   17.20     17.30   17.19  
Leverage   8.97     9.33   10.81  
Common Equity Tier 1   13.63     13.71   13.55  
Tangible Common Equity (1)   6.13     6.25   7.98  
Equity to Assets   8.26   % 8.45 % 10.64 %
ASSET QUALITY              
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   410.78   % 405.66 % 432.61 %
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI   1.07     1.19   1.13  
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI   (0.10 )   0.09   0.23  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO   0.27     0.33   0.34  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.14   % 0.18 % 0.21 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE              
High $ 28.98   $ 26.35 $ 30.62  
Low   21.42     18.14   15.61  
Close $ 26.02   $ 24.58 $ 20.12  
Average Daily Trading Volume   30,303     22,271   40,536  
               
(1)  Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Unaudited          
                     
  2021   2020
(Dollars in thousands) First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 73,973   $ 67,919   $ 76,509   $ 75,155   $ 72,676  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   851,910     860,630     626,104     513,273     196,936  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   925,883     928,549     702,613     588,428     269,612  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   406,245     324,870     328,253     341,180     382,514  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   199,109     169,939     202,593     232,178     251,792  
   Total Investment Securities   605,354     494,809     530,846     573,358     634,306  
                     
Loans Held for Sale ("HFS")   82,081     114,039     116,561     76,610     82,598  
                     
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   413,819     393,930     402,997     421,270     249,020  
Real Estate - Construction   138,104     135,831     125,804     117,794     122,595  
Real Estate - Commercial   669,158     648,393     656,064     662,434     656,084  
Real Estate - Residential   358,849     342,664     335,713     353,831     354,150  
Real Estate - Home Equity   202,099     205,479     197,363     194,479     196,443  
Consumer   267,666     269,520     268,393     266,417     275,982  
Other Loans   7,082     9,879     10,488     4,883     6,580  
Overdrafts   950     730     1,339     1,069     1,533  
Total Loans Held for Investment   2,057,727     2,006,426     1,998,161     2,022,177     1,862,387  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (22,026 )   (23,816 )   (23,137 )   (22,457 )   (21,083 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   2,035,701     1,982,610     1,975,024     1,999,720     1,841,304  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   86,370     86,791     87,192     87,972     87,684  
Goodwill   89,095     89,095     89,095     89,095     89,275  
Other Real Estate Owned   110     808     1,227     1,059     1,463  
Other Assets   105,290     101,370     84,483     83,282     80,281  
Total Other Assets   280,865     278,064     261,997     261,408     258,703  
Total Assets $ 3,929,884   $ 3,798,071   $ 3,587,041   $ 3,499,524   $ 3,086,523  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,473,891   $ 1,328,809   $ 1,378,314   $ 1,377,033   $ 1,066,607  
NOW Accounts   993,571     1,046,408     827,506     808,244     779,467  
Money Market Accounts   269,041     266,649     247,823     240,754     210,124  
Regular Savings Accounts   518,373     474,100     451,944     423,924     384,480  
Certificates of Deposit   103,232     101,594     103,859     105,041     104,907  
Total Deposits   3,358,108     3,217,560     3,009,446     2,954,996     2,545,585  
                     
Short-Term Borrowings   55,687     79,654     90,936     63,958     76,516  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   1,829     3,057     5,268     5,583     5,896  
Other Liabilities   109,487     102,076     71,880     75,702     70,044  
Total Liabilities   3,577,998     3,455,234     3,230,417     3,153,126     2,750,928  
                     
Temporary Equity   27,460     22,000     17,199     11,341     7,088  
                     
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   169     168     168     168     168  
Additional Paid-In Capital   32,804     32,283     31,425     31,575     32,100  
Retained Earnings   335,324     332,528     333,545     328,570     321,772  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (43,871 )   (44,142 )   (25,713 )   (25,256 )   (25,533 )
Total Shareowners' Equity   324,426     320,837     339,425     335,057     328,507  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,929,884   $ 3,798,071   $ 3,587,041   $ 3,499,524   $ 3,086,523  
                     
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 3,597,071   $ 3,475,904   $ 3,271,672   $ 3,185,418   $ 2,776,228  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,994,620     2,024,349     1,780,223     1,700,391     1,614,277  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 19.22   $ 19.05   $ 20.20   $ 19.92   $ 19.50  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   13.94     13.76     14.90     14.62     14.20  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,852     16,791     16,761     16,780     16,812  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   16,876     16,845     16,801     16,822     16,845  
(1)  Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited          
                     
    2021    2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter
                     
INTEREST INCOME                    
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,350   $ 23,878   $ 23,594   $ 23,687   $ 23,593  
Investment Securities   1,883     2,096     2,426     2,737     3,015  
Funds Sold   213     180     146     88     757  
Total Interest Income   25,446     26,154     26,166     26,512     27,365  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   208     201     190     218     939  
Short-Term Borrowings   412     639     498     421     132  
Subordinated Notes Payable   307     311     316     374     471  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   21     30     40     41     50  
Total Interest Expense   948     1,181     1,044     1,054     1,592  
Net Interest Income   24,498     24,973     25,122     25,458     25,773  
Provision for Credit Losses   (982 )   1,342     1,308     2,005     4,990  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   25,480     23,631     23,814     23,453     20,783  
                     
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Deposit Fees   4,271     4,713     4,316     3,756     5,015  
Bank Card Fees   3,618     3,462     3,389     3,142     3,051  
Wealth Management Fees   3,090     3,069     2,808     2,554     2,604  
Mortgage Banking Revenues   17,125     17,711     22,983     19,397     3,253  
Other   1,722     1,568     1,469     1,350     1,555  
Total Noninterest Income   29,826     30,523     34,965     30,199     15,478  
                     
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Compensation   26,064     26,722     26,164     23,658     19,736  
Occupancy, Net   5,967     5,976     5,906     5,798     4,979  
Other Real Estate, Net   (118 )   567     219     116     (798 )
Other   8,563     8,083     8,053     7,731     7,052  
Total Noninterest Expense   40,476     41,348     40,342     37,303     30,969  
                     
OPERATING PROFIT   14,830     12,806     18,437     16,349     5,292  
Income Tax Expense   2,787     2,833     3,165     2,950     1,282  
Net Income   12,043     9,973     15,272     13,399     4,010  
Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (2,537 )   (2,227 )   (4,875 )   (4,253 )   277  
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 9,506   $ 7,746   $ 10,397   $ 9,146   $ 4,287  
                     
PER COMMON SHARE                    
Basic Net Income $ 0.56   $ 0.46   $ 0.62   $ 0.55   $ 0.25  
Diluted Net Income   0.56     0.46     0.62     0.55     0.25  
Cash Dividend $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14  
AVERAGE SHARES                    
Basic    16,838     16,763     16,771     16,797     16,808  
Diluted    16,862     16,817     16,810     16,839     16,842  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.          
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")          
AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS          
Unaudited          
                     
    2021    2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT                    
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 23,816   $ 23,137   $ 22,457   $ 21,083   $ 13,905  
Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)   -     -     -     -     3,269  
Provision for Credit Losses   (2,312 )   1,165     1,265     1,615     4,990  
Net Charge-Offs   (522 )   486     585     241     1,081  
Balance at End of Period $ 22,026   $ 23,816   $ 23,137   $ 22,457   $ 21,083  
As a % of Loans HFI   1.07 %   1.19 %   1.16 %   1.11 %   1.13 %
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   410.78 %   405.66 %   420.30 %   322.37 %   432.61 %
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS                    
Balance at Beginning of Period   1,644   $ 1,467   $ 1,424   $ 1,033   $ 157  
Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)   -     -     -     -     876  
Provision for Credit Losses   1,330     177     43     391     -  
Balance at End of Period(1)   2,974     1,644     1,467     1,424     1,033  
CHARGE-OFFS                    
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 69   $ 104   $ 137   $ 186   $ 362  
Real Estate - Commercial   -     -     17     -     11  
Real Estate - Residential   6     38     1     1     110  
Real Estate - Home Equity   5     10     58     52     31  
Consumer   564     668     619     634     864  
Overdrafts   492     564     450     541     702  
Total Charge-Offs $ 1,136   $ 1,384   $ 1,282   $ 1,414   $ 2,080  
RECOVERIES                    
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 136   $ 64   $ 74   $ 74   $ 40  
Real Estate - Construction   -     50     -     -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   645     27     30     70     191  
Real Estate - Residential   75     153     35     51     40  
Real Estate - Home Equity   124     40     41     64     33  
Consumer   311     306     280     365     268  
Overdrafts   367     258     237     549     427  
Total Recoveries $ 1,658   $ 898   $ 697   $ 1,173   $ 999  
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ (522 ) $ 486   $ 585   $ 241   $ 1,081  
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)   (0.10 )%   0.09 %   0.11 %   0.05 %   0.23 %
RISK ELEMENT ASSETS                    
Nonaccruing Loans $ 5,362   $ 5,871   $ 5,505   $ 6,966   $ 4,874  
Other Real Estate Owned   110     808     1,227     1,059     1,463  
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 5,472   $ 6,679   $ 6,732   $ 8,025   $ 6,337  
                     
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 2,622   $ 4,594   $ 3,191   $ 2,948   $ 5,077  
Classified Loans   20,608     17,631     16,772     17,091     16,548  
Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 13,597   $ 13,887   $ 14,693   $ 15,133   $ 15,934  
                     
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI   0.26 %   0.29 %   0.28 %   0.34 %   0.26 %
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate   0.27 %   0.33 %   0.34 %   0.40 %   0.34 %
NPAs as a % of  Total Assets   0.14 %   0.18 %   0.19 %   0.23 %   0.21 %
                     
(1) Recorded in other liabilities                    
(2) Annualized                    


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.               
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES                  
Unaudited                                    
                                                                       
    First Quarter 2021     Fourth Quarter 2020     Third Quarter 2020     Second Quarter 2020     First Quarter 2020  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		 
ASSETS:                                                                      
Loans Held for Sale $ 106,242   $ 970   3.70 % $ 121,052   $ 878   3.85 % $ 92,522   $ 671   3.64 % $ 74,965     550   3.41 % $ 34,923   $ 210   2.64 %
Loans Held for Investment(1)   2,044,363     22,483   4.46     1,993,470     23,103   4.55     2,005,178     23,027   4.53     1,982,960     23,235   4.70     1,847,780     23,482   5.11  
                                                                       
Investment Securities                                                                      
Taxable Investment Securities   528,842     1,863   1.41     513,277     2,072   1.61     553,395     2,401   1.73     601,509     2,708   1.80     629,512     2,995   1.91  
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)   3,844     25   2.61     4,485     30   2.71     4,860     32   2.66     5,865     37   2.51     5,293     25   1.86  
                                                                       
Total Investment Securities   532,686     1,888   1.42     517,762     2,102   1.62     558,255     2,433   1.74     607,374     2,745   1.81     634,805     3,020   1.91  
                                                                       
Funds Sold   814,638     214   0.11     705,125     180   0.10     567,883     146   0.10     351,473     88   0.10     234,372     757   1.30  
                                                                       
Total Earning Assets   3,497,929   $ 25,555   2.96 %   3,337,409   $ 26,263   3.14 %   3,223,838   $ 26,277   3.25 %   3,016,772   $ 26,618   3.55 %   2,751,880   $ 27,469   4.01 %
                                                                       
Cash and Due From Banks   68,978               73,968               69,893               72,647               56,958            
Allowance for Loan Losses   (24,128 )             (23,725 )             (22,948 )             (21,642 )             (14,389 )          
Other Assets   278,742               264,784               268,549               261,449               244,339            
                                                                       
Total Assets $ 3,821,521             $ 3,652,436             $ 3,539,332             $ 3,329,226             $ 3,038,788            
                                                                       
LIABILITIES:                                                                      
Interest Bearing Deposits                                                                      
NOW Accounts $ 985,517   $ 76   0.03 % $ 879,564   $ 66   0.03 % $ 826,776   $ 61   0.03 % $ 789,378   $ 78   0.04 % $ 808,811   $ 725   0.36 %
Money Market Accounts   269,829     33   0.05     261,543     34   0.05     247,185     32   0.05     222,377     40   0.07     212,211     117   0.22  
Savings Accounts   492,252     60   0.05     466,116     57   0.05     438,762     54   0.05     409,366     50   0.05     379,237     46   0.05  
Time Deposits   102,089     39   0.15     102,809     44   0.17     104,522     43   0.16     104,718     50   0.19     105,542     51   0.19  
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   1,849,687     208   0.05 %   1,710,032     201   0.05 %   1,617,245     190   0.05 %   1,525,839     218   0.06 %   1,505,801     939   0.25 %
                                                                       
Short-Term Borrowings   67,033     412   2.49 %   95,280     639   2.67 %   74,557     498   2.66 %   73,377     421   2.31 %   32,915     132   1.61 %
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     307   2.32     52,887     311   2.30     52,887     316   2.34     52,887     374   2.80     52,887     471   3.52  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   2,736     21   3.18     3,700     30   3.18     5,453     40   2.91     5,766     41   2.84     6,312     50   3.21  
                                                                       
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,972,343   $ 948   0.19 %   1,861,899   $ 1,181   0.25 %   1,750,142   $ 1,044   0.24 %   1,657,869   $ 1,054   0.26 %   1,597,915   $ 1,592   0.40 %
                                                                       
Noninterest Bearing Deposits   1,389,821               1,356,104               1,354,032               1,257,614               1,046,889            
Other Liabilities   111,050               74,605               83,192               72,073               59,587            
                                                                       
Total Liabilities   3,473,214               3,292,608               3,187,366               2,987,556               2,704,391            
Temporary Equity   21,977               16,154               11,893               8,155               2,506            
                                                                       
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   326,330               343,674               340,073               333,515               331,891            
                                                                       
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,821,521             $ 3,652,436             $ 3,539,332             $ 3,329,226             $ 3,038,788            
                                                                       
Interest Rate Spread     $ 24,607   2.77 %     $ 25,082   2.88 %     $ 25,233   3.01 %     $ 25,564   3.30 %     $ 25,877   3.61 %
                                                                       
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       25,555   2.96         26,263   3.14         26,277   3.25         26,618   3.55         27,469   4.01  
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       948   0.11         1,181   0.14         1,044   0.13         1,054   0.14         1,592   0.23  
                                                                       
Net Interest Margin     $ 24,607   2.85 %     $ 25,082   3.00 %     $ 25,233   3.12 %     $ 25,564   3.41 %     $ 25,877   3.78 %
                                                                       
(1)   Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.  
(2)  Rate calculated based on average earning assets.                 


For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820

 


