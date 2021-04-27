STERIS Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

Company expects to close the Cantel Medical acquisition by June 2, 2021, pending shareholder vote

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal 2021 year ending March 31, 2021. The Company expects to report that revenue as reported for fiscal 2021 increased approximately 3% to $3.1 billion compared with $3.0 billion in fiscal 2020. Constant currency organic revenue was slightly higher than fiscal 2020.

STERIS anticipates as reported income from operations for fiscal 2021 to be approximately $548 million and adjusted income from operations to be approximately $699 million. Free cash flow is anticipated to be approximately $447 million for fiscal 2021.

“STERIS is announcing certain financial results today so that all investors have access to information regarding the Company’s most recent financial performance prior to the Cantel Medical shareholder vote scheduled for April 29th,” said Walt Rosebrough, STERIS President and CEO. “Given the impact of COVID-19, we are pleased with our fiscal 2021 performance and will be providing more complete results and commentary on our earnings call on May 19, 2021. We also intend to include our outlook for the combined company for fiscal 2022 at that time.”

Pending the Cantel Medical shareholder vote and the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions, STERIS management now anticipates completing the acquisition of Cantel Medical by June 2, 2021. All applicable regulatory waiting periods have expired or been terminated, and all required pre-closing regulatory approvals or clearances have been obtained.

Income tax calculations are in process, and the Company expects the effective tax rate to be in the range of 19-20%.

These preliminary and estimated results of operations are based on management’s initial review of operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and remain subject to completion of the Company’s customary closing and review procedures and final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 are finalized. It is possible that the final reported results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 may differ materially from the information provided in this release.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science products and services around the globe. For more information, visit www.steris.com.

