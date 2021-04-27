Purpose Investments Launches Global Climate Opportunities Fund, Canada’s New Growth-Focused Climate Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is thrilled to announce that Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund (the “ETF”) is now available to investors. Canada’s new growth-focused climate fund will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker CLMT.



The investment objective of the ETF is to provide investors with long-term capital growth through the selection, management, and trading of global positions in equity, debt, and derivative securities. The ETF will be global in nature and diversified across small, medium, and large capitalization companies with an emphasis on industries, sub-sectors, and businesses that are best positioned to contribute to, and benefit from, the fight against climate change. The ETF uses active management to capitalize on opportunities surrounding global commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund differentiates itself from other sustainability funds by going beyond filtering ESG data, focusing on a broad combination of low-impact businesses, transformational technologies, and high greenhouse gas reduction potential.

“The fight against climate change is one of the largest coordinated human undertakings in history, and will leave no industry untouched,” said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose. “There will be winners and losers as businesses race to adapt and innovate. The goal of this fund is to find those companies that are innovating and best positioned to win from the opportunities this shift will drive.”

The ETF actively selects global equities from diverse sectors including natural resources, electricity generation, utilities, and industrials. Although its emphasis is on sustainable investing, Purpose notes that this isn’t purely an ESG fund.

“As with all our funds, ESG is a meaningful consideration, but not the only consideration,” said Purpose Chief Investment Officer, Greg Taylor. “This fund has a growth-first focus, and there are meaningful investment opportunities in energy transition in addition to green technologies that we shouldn’t ignore. Sectors with traditionally high-emissions represent some of the most important change that needs to happen, presenting very exciting investment opportunities.”

“Above all, we believe this is an unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future and generate strong returns while doing so,” Seif concludes.

To learn more about Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-global-climate-opportunities-fund.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform which is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Disclaimer

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Purpose cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “on pace”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, “believes”, and similar expressions or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available to management at the time they are made, management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions, judgments and expectations. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Purpose to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical, technological and social uncertainties. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on assumptions that Purpose believes to be reasonable at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Purpose does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.