Aurora Mobile Partners with Social Errands Platform UU Paotui to Jointly Promote the Development of Sharing Economy Platforms

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Zhengzhou Space-time Tunnel Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“UU Paotui”). Aurora Mobile will use its AI-powered Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”) to help UU Paotui conduct smart operations and intelligent user reach.



UU Paotui is an online errands and delivery platform for consumers in China. It optimizes its smart analytical platform and capitalizes on a rapidly growing gig economy workforce, to provide users with a diverse range of convenient services such as pick-up and deliveries for purchases, and services other errands round the clock. With over 3.2 million task workers, UU Paotui offer services to more than 50 million users and 1 million merchants in over 230 cities nationwide. After six years of iterations and product development, UU Paotui’s innovative service models have become the industry standard for the sector. The platform’s average number of orders completed per trip by each task worker continues to rank No.1, boosting UU Paotui as China’s leading intracity on-demand delivery service provider.

In recent years, the Chinese government has launched a series of policies to support the development of the sharing economy and platform economy. The ability to improve operational efficiency and reduce operating costs through technological innovation has become the core competencies for companies in these fields. Most on-demand delivery service platforms like UU Paotui, inform users of their real-time order status by conventional push notifications and short text messaging, but these methods yield higher costs and are less flexible in terms of operation management.

Aurora Mobile’s Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”) has integrated several major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform that elevates operational simplicity and reduces costs with flexible routing management. JG UMS also helps customers with advanced analytical decision-making by providing multi-dimensional statistics reports that cover messaging channels, marketing channels and users, and further promotes the digital upgrade of the on-demand delivery industry.

Moving forward, Aurora Mobile will also assist UU Paotui in building a new ecosystem of intelligent on-demand services that efficiently sources labor forces, accurately matches expertise of workers with user demand, and ensures that workers are fairly compensated. Through this partnership, Aurora Mobile and UU Paotui will jointly build an extensive value chain of on-demand services that create deeper and closer connections with consumers in the gig economy market.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. For almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on meeting the needs of developers and has launched a series of products to help them to improve operational efficacy, drive business growth and monetize services. As of December 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.69 million APPs.

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

