T.I.C. publishes tantalum-niobium reports ("Bulletin Reviews") in four languages
The Bulletin Review: • 2021 年度回顾（中文版） • La Revue du Bulletin 2021 (Édition française) • ブリテンレビュー2021 （日本語版） • Revisão 2021 do Boletim (Edição em Português)BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the T.I.C. has published its annual Bulletin Review journals in four languages: Chinese (2021 年度回顾), French (La Revue du Bulletin 2021), Japanese (ブリテンレビュー2021) and Portuguese (Revisão 2021 do Boletim).
Back by popular demand, these special annual editions of the Association's quarterly journal. The Bulletin Reviews play a central role in communicating the Association’s values and objectives to key markets around the world. A spokesperson explained that "While all global organisations need a day-to-day lingua franca, which for the T.I.C. is English, broadcasting in a single language will never achieve the depth of market penetration that can be achieved by repeating the same message in several different tongues. The T.I.C. represents the interplanetary tantalum-niobium community and the Bulletin Reviews embody our world-wide outlook."
The Bulletin Reviews are free to download from the T.I.C.'s website https://www.tanb.org/view/the-bulletin-review-2021
About the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.)
Since its inception the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C. or the Association) has grown and developed to encompass the changing nature of the tantalum and niobium industries and will continue in the same spirit in facing future challenges. After initially focusing on just tantalum, in 1986 niobium joined the association and today our membership represents every aspect of the global tantalum and niobium industries.
The Association:
• An international, non-profit association founded in 1974 under Belgian law.
• Around 90 member companies from over 30 countries involved with all aspects of the tantalum and niobium industry supply chain (including mining, trading, processing, recycling, metal fabrication, capacitor manufacturing, medical…).
• The Association is run by its Executive Committee. This Committee reflects the range of activities of the members and covers the geographic spread of the membership, too. Presidents have been drawn from all sectors of the industry and from many parts of the world. Elections are held annually.
Objectives:
• Increase awareness and promote the remarkable properties of tantalum and niobium in all their forms.
• Disseminate information on any matter affecting that industry, excluding price and related information and any other proprietary information.
• Address major issues and challenges facing its industry such as conflict minerals legislation, artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), and the transport of naturally occurring radioactive materials (NORM).
• Organize a General Assembly of the membership in September or October each year for business and technical presentations. Typically, this includes a field trip to a member company or associated industrial facility.
• Publish a quarterly Bulletin newsletter containing interesting and informative articles about the T.I.C. and the global tantalum and niobium industries.
• Collect statistics from member companies (via an independent company to ensure confidentiality) on tantalum and niobium production, shipments and consumption. Participating members receive quarterly statistics updates.
Roland Chavasse
Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.)
