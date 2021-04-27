Global Telehealth Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Telehealth Market 2021-2030

Telehealth Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Telehealth Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Telehealth Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the telehealth market is expected to reach a value of nearly $218.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.34%. The outbreak of COVID-19 propelled the growth of the telehealth market.

The telehealth market consists of sales of telehealth services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing telehealth services for the smooth functioning of healthcare services. Telehealth is the use of electronic data and telecommunications technology to promote long-distance medical healthcare services, patient and professional health education, public health, and health management. Technologies comprise of streaming media, teleconferencing, web, store-and-forward imaging, terrestrial and wireless communications.

Trends In The Global Telehealth Market

Major companies operating in the telehealth sector are focusing on developing advanced solutions for telehealth that help remote monitoring easily. For instance, in April 2020, Royal Philips, a technology company that is engaged in healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets, introduced Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch for remote monitoring. The goal of the new wireless Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch is to minimize unwanted physical contacts between physicians and patients, which is of significance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Telehealth Market Segments:

The global telehealth market is further segmented based on component, mode of delivery, application, end user and geography.

By Component: Software, Services, Hardware.

By Mode Of Delivery: Cloud-based, On-Premise.

By Application: Teleradiology, Teleconsultation, TeleICU, Telestroke, Telepsychiatry, Teledermatology, Other Applications

By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Payers, Others.

By Geography: The global telehealth market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the telehealth market.

Telehealth Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides telehealth global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the telehealth global market, telehealth global market share, telehealth global market players, telehealth global market segments and geographies, telehealth global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The telehealth global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Telehealth Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Telehealth Market Organizations Covered: Teladoc Health Inc, American Well, MDLive, Doctor on Demand, GlobalMed, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

