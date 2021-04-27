Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Trends: Cashless And Self-Service Machines

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

Use of cashless self-service laundries or coin-operated laundries and drycleaner machines are dry cleaning industry trends growing across the world. This growth is primarily due to emergence of cards and other alternative electronic payment methods such as RFID contactless credit cards, or NFC enabled mobile wallets that provide a cost-effective alternative to handle cash and are also easy to use. Apart from this, cashless laundry machines also provide relief from painstaking cash management in laundries, and secure solutions over cash operated machines, which have to be carefully monitored for thefts. Companies such as 'Texas Coin And Commercial Laundry' and 'Lone Star Laundromat Services' based in Texas, USA are laundry service providers that adopted cashless laundry services.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market consists of sales of dry-cleaning and laundry services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate coin-operated or similar self-service laundries and drycleaners; provide dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated); and/or supply, on a rental or contract basis, laundered items such as uniforms, gowns, and shop towels. Establishments in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry are mainly involved in washing and/or cleaning clothes and linen and include coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, dry-cleaning and laundry services, linen suppliers and industrial launderers.

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to grow from $93.8 billion in 2020 to $104.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. According to laundry services industry analysis, North America is the second largest region, accounting for 33% of the global market, and Africa is the smallest region in the market.

Major companies in the laundry and dry cleaners industry include Cintas Corp, Elis SA, Aramark, UniFirst Corp., Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH.

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented by type into coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated), linen and uniform supply, by end-use into commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services, residential dry-cleaning and laundry services, coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, and by distribution channel into offline, online.

