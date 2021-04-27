GOGL – Final results of the Subsequent Offering

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.



27 April 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the "Company”) on 26 April 2021 regarding the preliminary results of the subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Based on received subscriptions at the expiry of the subscription period in the Subsequent Offering, a total of 2,710,377 shares were allocated in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the prospectus dated 14 April 2021. As a result, the Company will issue 2,710,377 new shares at NOK 53.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of NOK 143.6 million.

Notification of allocations in the Subsequent Offering and the corresponding amount to be paid by each subscriber will be distributed to the relevant subscribers in a separate letter to each subscriber today. The payment date for the Offer Shares is 29 April 2021.

Subject to full payment being received, the new shares are expected to be issued on or about 3 May 2021 and delivered to the subscribers' VPS accounts on or about 5 May 2021.

The new shares issued in the Subsequent Offering are restricted shares under the U.S. securities laws and may only be offered or sold in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act (defined below). Accordingly, the new shares are subject to the terms and conditions, including the transfer restrictions, set forth in the Subscription Form.

Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, are acting as Managers for the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor. Seward & Kissel LLP has been acting as the Company's legal counsel as to U.S. law and MJM Limited has been acting as the Company's legal counsel as to Bermuda law.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

