Recruiting for Good Sponsors Sweet French Kid to Write andSons Chocolate Review
Recruiting for Good creates an exclusive gig for kid to taste LA's Best chocolate and write reviews in French #lefrenchfoodie #ggeggo #fungigforkid www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com
La première impression de ce bonbon de chocolat au lait est surprenante, to read more visit: www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com #ggeggo #sweetgigfrenchkid #andsons
Ce chocolat est surprenant et pas comme les autres. Il équilibre délicatement la ganache au basilic et citron vert avec celle au lait provenant de la République Dominicaine www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com #ggeggo #sweetgigfrenchkid #andsons
Ce chocolat donne l’impression de mordre dans un fruit de la passion. Dès que le goût du fruit s'estompe, le chocolat blanc se révèle et se marrie parfaitement avec le gout exotique du “maracujá” Brésilien www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com #ggeggo #sweetgigfrenchkid #andsons
Recruiting for Good created an exclusive meaningful monthly sweet gig for a girl to taste LA's Best Chocolate and write creative reviews in French.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created "Sweet Gig for French Kid." The girl recently successfully completed The Sweetest Gig; earned her mom a box of chocolates for Mother's Day.
On the Sweet Gig, the Kid will taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French (every month).
The purpose of the chocolate gig is to deliver a positive real life work experience. The Kid on the Gig will earn perks, a box of chocolates every month to share with her family and every three months a sweet reward (first sweet reward is design her own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry).
The kid can choose any three chocolates (from box delivered to her home) to taste and review (all the content, page design, and photos are developed by her).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This month, Our Sweet French Kid reviewed Beverly Hills Chocolatier andSons."
About
Sweet Gig for French Kid was created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good to reward girl who recently successfully completed, "The Sweetest Gig." She has a keen eye for design, and on her monthly sweet gig she will; Taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French. In addition, she will earn sweet perks; share chocolate with her family, and every 3 months earn a special sweet reward. First sweet reward is an opportunity to design her own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry; and gift her jewelry to family and friends. To learn more visit www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com
Love Chocolate + Fashion + Paris. Then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund our meaningful programs for girls. And earn a Sweet Girl Trip for Two to Salon Du Chocolat; to learn more visit www.TheSweetestParisParty.com; The Perfect Girl Trip to Celebrate a Special B-Day 'Sweet 16' + 21 + 40 is Beautiful in Paris.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Parrish Walsh shares, "Fiction Jewelry was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create a jewelry collection to capture the emotion in the words. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can adorn yourself in the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you." www.FictionJewelry.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn