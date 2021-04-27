Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (26 April 2021)

Thirty-five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern, Central, Anseba, Northern Red Sea, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Agordat (2), Gherset (1). Barentu (1), Bushuka (1), Aderde (1), Forto-Sawa (1), Goluj (1), Adibara (1), and Ali Ghidir (1); Gash Barka Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Amini-Haili (2), Dibarwa (2), Areza (2), Mai-Mine (1), Adi Quala (1), and Mendefera (1), in the Southern Region. Four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara; Central Region.

Four other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Halhal (2), Habero (1), and Hagaz (1); Anseba Region. One patient is from the Quarantine Center in Foro; Northern Red Sea Region. The last seven patients are from the Quarantine Center in Oidi; Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, forty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Red Sea (38), Southern (6), and Central (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3455 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3640.