HP Announces Global Launch of Smartest Printing System, HP+

HP+ is powered by a new Smart App cloud ecosystem – offering enhanced security, productivity and sustainability, making it always ready to print from virtually anywhere at any time 5

HP+ is the future of printing, designed for the new hybrid models of how we live and work

Following its US introduction, HP+ launches globally in 35 new countries



PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the expansion of HP+, the smartest printing system2 designed for consumers and small businesses. In a time when demand for printing is high (+6% NPD/GFK)3, driven by millions of people working and learning from home, HP+ is modernizing today’s printing experience. Powered by a new cloud-based ecosystem, HP+ makes printing more secure, productive, and sustainable than ever1.

“HP+ is a fundamental shift in the printing experience,” said Tuan Tran, President of Imaging, Printing & Solutions, HP Inc. “We’ve put our best printing innovation together into one, smart system for consumers and small businesses. From category leading hardware, to the largest supplies subscription service now including toner, to the best-in-class print app4 now in the cloud, each of our enhanced experiences for HP+ were designed to meet the expanded needs of those who depend on their printers most.”

Smart Printer

Consumers and small businesses today have higher expectations on devices to meet their expanded needs. In addition, 70% of consumers believe smart tech makes life easier5. With the new HP+ cloud ecosystem, consumers and small businesses are able to stay connected and secure with exclusive, new features:

New Cloud resiliency automatically detects and fixes connectivity issues​ 6 .

. New Smart Security monitoring helps detect and prevent malware attacks​ 6 .

. New Native in-OS printing enables printing from virtually anywhere​ on any device 6 .

. New Private Pickup lets you hit print now and pick up later when you’re at the printer​.

New Smart Dashboard helps you manage your printer in one convenient place​.

New, one-year extra HP warranty.

HP+ will first launch with the new HP LaserJet M200 Series, Red Dot design award winner, as well as HP OfficeJet Pro 8000e and 9000e Series, DeskJet 2700e and 4100e Series, and ENVY 6000e and 6400e Series.

To deliver HP’s highest quality, most reliable, and more sustainable printing experience – HP+ smart printers only work with Original HP ink and toner.

Smart Ink Subscription

In 2020, eCommerce sales grew by more than 16.5% worldwide7 accelerated not only by the need for contactless shopping, but also by the convenience consumers have grown to rely on. For HP Instant Ink, this expansion and reliance on the delivery economy drove more than 60% year-over-year growth, reaching more than nine million subscribers. With HP+, customers receive a six-month trial of ink or toner8.

Subscribe and save up to 50% 9 , 1 0 on superb-quality Original HP Ink and Toner, with print plans starting at $0.99 per month.

on superb-quality Original HP Ink and Toner, with print plans starting at $0.99 per month. New toner print plans now available.

Smart App

In addition to the need for cloud-based solutions and convenient subscriptions – consumers and small businesses have also grown to rely on mobile ubiquity. With the HP Smart App, which has more than 48M active monthly users, customers are able to enjoy the ability to print and scan from virtually anywhere.

With HP+, enjoy HP Smart Advance features such as advanced scanning, mobile fax, and productivity features for 24 months 6 .

. Easily access Google Drive, Dropbox, and more.

Smart for the Planet

Lastly, it’s clear – the planet matters to our customers; 3 out of 4 consumers consider sustainability important when purchasing a printer11. With HP+, we are building on our commitment to a future that is forest positive promoting net zero-deforestation prints and closed loop cartridge recycling:

With our new Forest First feature, HP invests in the restoration and preservation of healthy forests 1 2 .

. HP recycles your used ink cartridges to help create new ones13.

Pricing and Availability

More information on HP+, including pricing and more details on HP+ hardware (including functionality equivalent non-HP+ devices) can be found at hp.com/plus .

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

