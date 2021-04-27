KISS PR SEO Consultants Update Website Owners on Google Page Experience Update.

A Dallas SEO company specialist explains: How the Google Page Experience Update in the middle of June 2021 will affect your business in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google has recently announced that they will be rolling out the most-awaited Page Experience algorithm update starting middle of June this year. It's not a one-time roll-out but a gradual process completed by the end of August.

This ranking update rewards websites with excellent user experience, and Google emphasized that page experience is one of the many factors they take into account.

"As we have said before, while this update is designed to highlight pages that offer great user experiences, page experience remains one of many factors our systems take into account. Given this, sites generally should not expect drastic changes. In addition, because we're doing this as a gradual roll-out, we will be able to monitor for any unexpected or unintended issues," Google wrote on their Google Search Central blog.

What to Expect from Page Experience Algorithm Update?

Google highlighted and reiterated page experience signals used to evaluate when ranking websites once the Page Experience update is rolled out.

"As previously announced, the page experience update will consider several page experience signals, including the three Core Web Vitals metrics: LCP, FID, and CLS (as well as Chrome's recent fix to CLS)."

Another significant change that comes with the Page Experience roll-out is that AMP format will no longer be required for websites to appear on Google's Top Stories carousel.

"The Top Stories carousel feature on Google Search will be updated to include all news content, as long as it meets the Google News policies. This means that using the AMP format is no longer required and that any page, irrespective of its Core Web Vitals score or page experience status, will be eligible to appear in the Top Stories carousel," Google shared on their blog.

These changes will also happen on the Google News app. Non-amp content is expected to power the core experience of Google News app and news.google.com. Because of these changes, Google won't show the AMP badge icon anymore to indicate AMP content.

"Additionally, we will no longer show the AMP badge icon to indicate AMP content. You can expect this change to come to our products as the page experience update begins to roll out in mid-June. We'll continue to test other ways to help identify content with a great page experience, and we'll keep you updated when there is more to share."

With the Page Experience update roll-out, Google has also introduced the Page Experience report in Search Console. This report provides website owners actionable insights to improve their website's page experience.

"The Page Experience report offers valuable metrics, such as the percentage of URLs with good page experience and search impressions over time, enabling you to quickly evaluate performance. You can also dig into the components of page experience signal to gain additional insights on opportunities for improvement," Google explained on their blog.

For website owners who have just heard about the Page Experience update, Google encouraged them to check their Core Web Vitals & Page Experience FAQs to learn more about their latest search ranking algorithm roll-out.

Getting the Help to Fix Page Experience Problems

Since the roll-out will start in the middle of June, there is still ample time to fix any problem that causes a website's poor page experience. Experienced Google search consultants from KISS PR encourage website owners, especially those who are not tech-savvy, to get the professional help they need. Reading this comprehensive guide about page experience updates is also a great start.

SEO Expert Qamar Zaman reports on Google's SMITH Algorithm Compares BERT

