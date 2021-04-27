Father-Son Duo Reach Across COVID Divide to Spread Joy Across the GTA

GTA Residents are Invited to become Global CHANGEMAKERS and Support Harder Hit Neighbours with a Special Virtual Fundraising Event and LIVE Streaming Birthday Celebration

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 27th, 2021, GTA residents are invited to show their support and help spread some much needed cheer with a special celebratory fundraiser for Sai Dham Food Bank and The Amari Thompson Fund in support of Epilepsy Toronto. As part of the celebration, 500 disadvantaged children will receive PiCo gift certificates, allergy free and individually wrapped cupcakes from Frosted Flavors featuring personal notes from local children, and a special toy, to be distributed along with food and essential goods collected by Sai Dham.



When it became clear that COVID would keep Indian Textile King Samir Thapar and his 12-year-old Canadian son Sammy Jr. apart again this year, they decided to find a way to pull families together and create a sense of community and joy during these isolating times.

Sammy became aware that rising Brampton rapper Gustavo Guappo was already planning a Feed the Streets campaign to help the communities that have been hardest hit by COVID, and approached him with the idea to join forces for his yearly birthday tradition of giving back on behalf of his Great Grandfather’s Papaji Foundation. ”I’m excited to join forces with this amazing young fan on this charitable collaboration on behalf of Feed The Streets and the Papaji Foundation,” says Gustavo Guappo. The legendary Rasta Phil also lent his support and the trio set about organizing and approaching larger sponsors for much needed food and essential donations.

The City of Brampton and Mayor Patrick Brown joined fellow Bramptonians Rasta Phil and Gustavo Guappo in throwing their support behind young Sammy Jr. and the result is a unique, completely virtual, international fundraising event and birthday celebration designed to make a real impact right here at home.

Here’s how to join in the celebration:

1) DONATE VIRTUALLY! between now and Tuesday, April 27th click on these dedicated links:







2) DRIVE THROUGH! On Tuesday, April 27th, between 10am and 4pm, Sai Dham will be accepting drive through food donations at their Mississauga Location (7140 Goreway Drive, Mississauga, L4T 2T6). Eleven trucks will be on hand to collect and distribute donations and birthday packages across the GTA that evening.



3) JOIN THE CHANGEMAKERS LIVE SHOW! On the evening of Tuesday, April 27th join Sammy Jr., Gustavo, and celebrity guests from around the GTA and the world for a live viewing party as the Toronto Raptors take on the Brooklyn Nets. The Changemakers will broadcast live to countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, UK, United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, India, Jamaica, Spain, Australia, and China.



4) RSVP on Facebook for viewing details and be ready for a live international group singalong at 9pm on the 27th. https://bit.ly/SammyBday



5) TUNE IN! To www.iRadios.ca starting Friday, April 23 through Monday, April 26th for contests and giveaways from our generous sponsors. Just our way to give back to you!



“I am glad the City of Brampton is working with the Papaji Foundation and Feed The Streets to celebrate Samir Thapar Jr’s 12th virtual birthday and all their initiatives to help supply food to children across the GTA on April 27th,” says Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton.

“We don’t live in a man's made works, we live in God's world, and we need to join together to overcome where we are right now! Let’s go GTA! Let’s show them what it really means to unite as a community and with intention let’s create a chain effect that spreads across the globe,” encourages Rasta Phil.

Sammy Thapar Jr. wanted to make his twelfth birthday, his second during this pandemic, count. “I try to do something fun each year to help other kids on my birthday. I love doing charitable work in honor of my great grandfather Papaji Sikand who spent years working with Mother Teresa. This year I get to spread some cheer and bring people together plus I get to work with my favourite rapper, Gustavo Guappo, and I’m supporting one of my favourite NBA stars Tristan Thompson and his charity too! It’s amazing. What more can I ask for on my birthday?”

Vishal Khanna, Co-Founder of Sai Dham Food Bank, says: “We are truly excited and grateful to work with the Papaji Foundation and Feed The Streets to celebrate Samir Thapar Jr’s 12th virtual birthday and all their initiatives to help supply food (and special surprises) to children across the GTA on April 27th. The Sai Dham food bank is the only food bank in Canada open 24 hours a day 7 days a week and we appreciate all of these support initiatives.”

“My brother Amari who lives with the neurological disorder Epilepsy, has always been the greatest motivational force in my life. As a result, I have worked diligently in my career and am so grateful because it has enabled me to get Amari the best medical treatment available, while at the same time providing for my family. Unfortunately, not every family dealing with epilepsy has had my good fortune, so it is for this reason that I decided to create the Amari Thompson Fund. I’m thrilled to partner with these young men, Gustavo Guappo and Sammy Thapar, to help bring relief to kids and families wrestling with Epilepsy every day,” says Brampton native Tristan Thomson.

Samir Thapar Sr., Chairman of JCT Ltd., runs the Thapar family’s Papaji Charitable Foundation in India and is proud to see the next generation extend this family charitable tradition to Canada. “I haven’t been able to see my son for a couple of years because of COVID. I am so proud that my son has turned the negative of another pandemic birthday into an excuse to give back and spread some joy in what is a dark time for so many. It’s an honour to have seen his passion for helping others develop right from the start and I’m honored to see the charitable legacy of my Grandfather Papaji Sikand living on through my son on his birthday every year.”

Ashlee Monroe Dubreil, Sammy’s mother and Papaji Sikand Foundation Ambassador, will be the Main Host of another worldwide charitable TV show mega event concert, Love 2 the World Celebration, which will be broadcast and streamed on Amazon Prime globally on June 21, 2021 from Niagara Falls, Las Vegas, and multiple cities.

In addition to the City of Brampton, PiCo, and Frosted Flavours, this global charitable celebration is generously supported by The Toronto Raptors, Italpasta, Longo’s, and many more local and international businesses in this truly global initiative.

A very special thanks to Event and Community Organizer and Advisor to Patrick Brown Mr. Gulab Saini, Mr. Jon Graham, 365 Partners, and the Vitale Family, in helping to get this inaugural event off the ground.

ABOUT SAI DHAM FOOD BANK www.saidhamfoodbank.com

Canada’s first 24 hour, 7 days a week Food Bank delivers food and essentials across the GTA for seniors and the physically challenged.

ABOUT THE AMARI THOMPSON F UND www.epilepsytoronto.org

The Amari Thompson Fund was created by NBA Champion, Tristan Thompson and his family to honour his youngest brother Amari who lives with epilepsy. Knowing firsthand the impact an epilepsy diagnosis can have on a family the Amari Fund helps families receive the support they need from counselling, education and community support.

ABOUT PAPAJI FOUNDATION www.papajifoundation.com

A Canadian incorporated registered charity, the Papaji Foundation aspires to create miracles for children around the world, helping in meeting their basic needs and inspiring them to dream and achieve. The Foundation is based on the lifelong work of Papaji Sikand, who along with Mother Teresa helped to feed and provide shelter for children for over 35 years through the building of orphanages in India. Papaji also started programs with hotels in Delhi to give away leftover food to orphanages and the homeless, a legacy that continues to this day and feeds over 700 people daily in the supercity.

Join Sammy's Virtual Birthday

CHANGEMAKERS Fundraiser April 27th from 7:30-10PM EDT!



