Y2Mate Releases Cutting-Edge Streaming Service Video Downloader
Y2Mate Releases the world’s leading Streaming Service Video Downloader to download videos, movies and TVs from top streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO.BEIJING, CHINA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After attracting the users and video fans with efficient and effective downloads from YouTube and a host of other sites, Y2Mate now has forayed into the world of Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu... The service now offers you easy access to download content from the two popular streaming services without hassles. More services are expected to be added quite soon.
High performing search engine, audio converter, and video downloading service are available for Y2Mate both online and through its desktop software. The needs of maximum people are satisfied by these three components with the Y2mate resources. Y2Mate assists them in watching the videos free for users from countries where mobile data is very expensive and Wi-Fi is not stable.
The Features You Can Look Ahead To on Y2Mate Downloader
The Y2Mate Downloader will bring you a huge list of features and enhancements that should redefine your video downloading experience.
Video Downloads Up to 1080p, 4K and 8K
With Y2mate, you stand to gain access to high-quality video downloads ever. This will ensure that you will get access to the same quality of video quality as the source. Save your videos in 1080p, 4k and even 8k and 5.1 audio channels.
Y2mate is not only able to Download HBO movies offline, but also Save Amazon Prime Video Download offline for viewing without any internet limitation. Besides, the development team has now released new features like download Netflix offline, and has also supported disney+ download as well.
For some latest streaming services, it also goes to download paramount plus shows and U-Next movies.
Some of the other fantastic features:
- Audio tracks to up to 5.1 audio channels
- High-speed downloads running in the background
- Save all metadata information of the video downloads
- Select subtitles and languages of the video
- Batch save whole series and seasons
Y2Mate pricing for Downloader
Y2Mate Downloader is available at affordable pricing.
- Monthly subscription - $9.9 per month
- Annual Subscription - $ 99 per year.
While the service has been launched with HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, you can expect the launch of several other services that include Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and many more will be launched soon.
About Y2Mate
Y2Mate Technology is a clear leader in the realm of video downloads and has been a popular destination for video downloading. After providing the user and video fans with the best video downloads from sites such as YouTube, Facebook, and other 1000’s of sites, the service now extends to subscription-based streaming services like HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.
