Vietnam's first international bi-lingual tutoring center partners with Circle K

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that 8A Education (8A Dạy kèm) will be opening a second location at Circle K Sunrise City, 33 Nguyen Huu Tho, District 7 in Ho Chi Minh City this May 2021.

8A Education was founded by former senior managers and education experts from major English Language Teaching (ELT) and Test Prep schools in Vietnam and Australia who were able to understand that Vietnamese students need further bilingual academic support; a key service that is not provided by current language centers. As such, 8A Education is positioned as Vietnam's first, international bi-lingual academic tutoring center.

8A Education's proprietary programs and modules are 100% personalised to each individual students' needs and their day school programs. We apply a data driven approach to analyse student progress in order to diagnose any learning issues early on but also to identify any opportunities for the student to accelerate their learning.

Our academic team is accredited through our partnership with the Australian Tutoring Association (www.ata.edu.au). 8A Education is the first tutoring center in Vietnam to train and provide tutors with international qualifications.

Masters of Education lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney and CEO of the Australian Tutoring Association Mohan Dhall said, "Learning English independent of a school curriculum does not bring relevance to the learning done at school. Simply taking additional English classes will not necessarily help with the school-based bilingual or international programs. Any additional program should be closely aligned to school curricular, structured and matched to meet student needs. 8A's program specifically addresses this major need."

Through its strategic shareholding of 8A Education, Circle K Vietnam will be offering the full range of 8A education tutoring services across its stores. With over 400 stores across Vietnam, 8A Education will be aiming to expand its footprint rapidly to 100 stores across the Circle K network to reach and support as many of Vietnam's current 10 million school aged students.